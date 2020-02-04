Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Must Read

Heartwarming video of teacher’s reaction to students’ surprise gift leaves netizens emotional

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the video has triggered several reactions with many praising the students for the thoughtful gesture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 4, 2020 5:33:27 pm
students surprise teacher with new shoes, student surprise teacher viral video, Nebraska, Bellevue Public Schools, trending, indian express, indian express news “I’m speechless. What an unbelievable, wonderful gesture,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

A Nebraska teacher became emotional after his students bought him a new pair of shoes as his pair were stolen from the classroom. Middle school teacher Trey Payne struggled to fight back tears as he opened the surprise gift box from his students.

ALSO READ | This teacher’s clever trick to learn math tables has impressed Anand Mahindra, Shah Rukh Khan

The video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, was shared by one of the students, Emma Mitchell, with a caption that read, “My favourite teacher Mr Payne got his shoes stolen, so I and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair!”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the video has triggered several reactions with many praising the students for the thoughtful gesture. “I’m speechless. What an unbelievable, wonderful gesture,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement