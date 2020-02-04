Heartwarming video of teacher’s reaction to students’ surprise gift leaves netizens emotional

“I’m speechless. What an unbelievable, wonderful gesture,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip. “I’m speechless. What an unbelievable, wonderful gesture,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

A Nebraska teacher became emotional after his students bought him a new pair of shoes as his pair were stolen from the classroom. Middle school teacher Trey Payne struggled to fight back tears as he opened the surprise gift box from his students.

The video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, was shared by one of the students, Emma Mitchell, with a caption that read, “My favourite teacher Mr Payne got his shoes stolen, so I and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair!”

my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI — Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

Viewed over 4.5 million times, the video has triggered several reactions with many praising the students for the thoughtful gesture. “I’m speechless. What an unbelievable, wonderful gesture,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

Love this, he must be an amazing teacher who really makes a difference for his students to do this for him ♥️ https://t.co/dS8klOYkhJ — 𝑪𝒉𝒍𝒐𝒆 𝑲𝒂𝒚 𝑴𝒄𝑲𝒂𝒚 (@ChloeMckayyy) February 2, 2020

This is so heartfelt, I actually cried. Absolutely Pricele$$👟🎁💯💗💕📸👟 https://t.co/NNDg1g3CiE — Pookie Minaj (@a0f9a5aa5d0844a) February 2, 2020

You’re all good kids. https://t.co/lv5w2FiBqL — tom with some greg sprinkles (@erika_kay10) February 1, 2020

