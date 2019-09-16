Elderly Hong Kong protester’s bottle flip challenge video goes viral

While the bottle flip challenge gained popularity back in 2016, a recent attempt by an old man during the ongoing protests in Hong Kong seems to have not only impressed the crowd but have warmed the hearts of netizens too. The video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the old man sitting on the floor of a closed Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station and attempting to flip a bottle.

While he fails the first three times, the elderly man nailed it on the fourth attempt, triggering an ecstatic reaction from the crowd around him. The man then can be seen then walking towards the police and talking to them, who soon disperse from the location.

Viewed over four lakh times, the video was flooded with reactions and many praised the man for standing up to the police and cheering the crowd.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters had taken to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against the Extradition Bill, that would allow suspects accused of crimes such as murder and rape to be extradited to mainland China to face trial. After three months of mass protest, the Hong Kong government promised this month to withdraw the bill.