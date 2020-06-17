Heartwarming video of father surprising his son leaves netizens teary-eyed

“He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip. “He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

No parent willingly wants to stay away from their children, but certain jobs force them to relocate. And this heartwarming video of a father surprising his son after being away for a while perfectly captures the pent-up emotions between the father-son duo.

In the 39-second clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the little boy can be seen wearing a blindfold while practising boxing – an activity he often did with his father as stated in the clip.

To surprise his son, the father switches places with the trainer as his son continues to practice. Moments later, the little boy recognises the presence of his father and bursts into tears while embracing him.

Watch the video here:

His father had been away for nearly a year due to his job. This is the Twitter content I’m here for…🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/ypp6dF6nJ3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 15, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many praising the bond between the father-son duo. “He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

As soon he realised. He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW! Im not crying!

You are…… https://t.co/LkSejAgAHe — محمد حازم (@HaiAjim) June 16, 2020

I can’t keep crying everyday like this…

😢😢😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/UR3ICiQ1aD — #JusticeForBellyMujinga 🌹 (@lolababz_) June 16, 2020

This actually made me tear up, oh man. https://t.co/hD2ipHfSZS — Ronan Vespertine (@RonanVespertine) June 16, 2020

It’s the pause then hug for me. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/znsicBRClQ — LilBabyX. 💋 (@_g0ldcvsh) June 16, 2020

The dude didn’t even have to open his eyes. https://t.co/EePZR46I20 — Blessen Varghese (@blessenv) June 16, 2020

This made my heart explode https://t.co/DKlNNwlZIi — VikingMama91 (@ElaynaTerrell) June 16, 2020

