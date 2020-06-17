scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
COVID19

Heartwarming video of father surprising his son leaves netizens teary-eyed

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online with many praising the bond between the father-son duo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2020 10:00:51 am
little boy meets father after year viral video, twitter, twitter reactions “He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

No parent willingly wants to stay away from their children, but certain jobs force them to relocate. And this heartwarming video of a father surprising his son after being away for a while perfectly captures the pent-up emotions between the father-son duo.

In the 39-second clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the little boy can be seen wearing a blindfold while practising boxing – an activity he often did with his father as stated in the clip.

To surprise his son, the father switches places with the trainer as his son continues to practice. Moments later, the little boy recognises the presence of his father and bursts into tears while embracing him.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many praising the bond between the father-son duo. “He does not even take off his blindfold. He knew he freaking KNEW!” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

