Monday, August 16, 2021
Heartwarming video of 3-year-old friends reuniting after cancer treatment leaves netizens emotional

The bond of the 3-year-olds left people on internet moved. They are both in remission after cancer treatment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 12:13:43 pm
children battling cancer together reunited viral video, 3 year old cancer children reunite, heartwarming viral clip. children, happy children, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video triggered a plethora of reactions among netizens, who were left quite emotional.

Mack Porter had only one request as he finished his cancer treatment — the 3-year-old wanted to go and meet his best friend Payson Altice at the ‘doctor’s house’. They finally met and the video is a glimmer of hope as the world deals with dark and troubled times during pandemic.

A touching video of two young children’s reunion, who battled cancer together, has left netizens emotional on social media.

Payson Altice and Mack Porter, both 3, met during their cancer treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in 2021, ABC News reported. After being away for weeks, the two friends, who were in remission, met again outside the hospital. The reunion of the two was captured on camera.

In the clip, Porter can be seen holding a bouquet and walking towards Altice. The two then hug and even dance together. “*Payson and Mack forever*,” read the caption of the post, which was first shared on Instagram page@macky.strong that has been documenting Porter’s battle with cancer.

 

In an interview with ‘World News Tonight’, the family said that the moment was “unforgettable”. “That was a blessing to just watch our children be children,” Porter’s mother, Danielle Porter said.

Altice’s mother, Tracey Altice, said in the interview that the two friends show how to get through tough situations. “During these scary and hard times,” she told the news website. “No matter what, just look to the children because they’ll lead the way.”

The video was reshared on the popular Twitter account @GoodNewsCorres1 and has been circulating on social media ever since. “You got a friend in me,” read the tweet.

The video triggered a plethora of reactions among netizens, who were left quite emotional after watching the two children reunited. “These children are such an example of resilience, strength and love,” wrote a user, while another commented, “we can learn a lot from Children!”

