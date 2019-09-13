Heart-wrenching photo of girl supporting her brother, a cancer patient, goes viral

A photo of an elder sibling comforting her brother, who is suffering from leukemia, has gone viral after it was shared by their mother.

“One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family. You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face?” Kaitlin Burge, a mother of three from Texas, wrote in a long post that accompanied the photo.

The heart-wrenching image shows her son Beckett supporting himself over the toilet, as his sister, Aubrey, pats him on the back.

“To some, this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together,” Burge wrote.

“My then 4 year-year-old watched her brother go from an ambulance to the ICU. She watched a dozen doctors throw a mask over his face, poke and prod him with needles, pump a dozen medications through his body, all while he laid there helplessly. She wasn’t sure what was happening. All she knew was that something was wrong with her brother, her best friend,” she wrote on the the post that was shared on a page called Beckett Strong.

“Why did we take his sister with us and why did she see all of this at a young age? Children need support and togetherness, and should not be kept at a distance from the person who is ill. The most important thing is to show that they are taken care of regardless of the situation,” Burge wrote.

“Vomiting between play sessions. Waking up to throw up. Standing by her brothers side and rubbing his back while he gets sick. Going from 30 lbs to 20 lbs. This is childhood cancer. Take it or leave it,” she added.

“The siblings are forgotten about a lot of the time. They make a lot of sacrifices that people don’t realize,” Burge said. She said that despite not understanding what had happened to her little brother, Aubrey has stayed by his side in the hospital and at home. “She was so used to being the big sister,” she told CNN. “Her world flipped.”

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Burge family, Beckett was diagnosed with very high risk pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia, pneumonia in the left lung, and acute respiratory failure last April. There is also a PayPal Pool to raise money for Beckett’s medical expenses.