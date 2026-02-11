‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’

Just days before Valentine’s Day, a photograph of the Northern Lights forming what looks strikingly like a glowing heart has taken social media by storm. The image, captured in Norway by photographer Kristoffer Vangen, shows a vivid green aurora curling perfectly against a clear, dark sky, almost as if nature decided to lean into the season of love.

Vangen shared the now-viral shot on Instagram, revealing that he had long hoped to capture the aurora in a recognisable shape. “I always wanted to capture the northern lights shaped as something. I imagined a bird, a tornado, or a skull or something like this,” he wrote. He admitted that he had come close before, but the shapes never quite worked. “It’s been close a few times, but I never felt the shape was clear enough, it just looked messy. Last Friday I finally got something! Perhaps a heart is a bit cliche but I’m not complaining.”