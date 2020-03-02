Follow Us:
Monday, March 02, 2020
Thief steals hearse with corpse inside it, caught after police appeal and car chase

The police department confirmed that both the hearse and body were recovered after a highway pursuit which ended with a crash on a Los Angeles freeway. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2020 5:41:08 pm
Hearse theft, Hearse with corpse stolen, Car with dead body stolen, Los Angeles County sheriff, Los Angeles police department Twitter, Los Angeles, Trending, Indian Express news The hearse was stolen with a body in it from a church in Pasadena.

A thief stole a hearse with a corpse that had been parked outside a church in California which prompted an appeal from the police to return the body, and ended with a car chase.

On Wednesday, the police tweeted a plea that whoever stole the vehicle should come forward and at least return the coffin with the body in it.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the police department wrote on their official Twitter handle.

A Los Angeles Times report said that both the hearse and the body were finally recovered after a highway pursuit, which ended with a crash on a Los Angeles freeway. The hearse sustained considerable damage and there was no report of any damage being caused to the coffin inside.

Watch the video here:

The police later tweeted that one suspect had been taken into custody. The vehicle was located thanks to a ‘good samaritan’ who spotted and reported the missing hearse.

Here’s how people reacted to the report::

The suspect, later identified as James Juarez, 25, was booked for grand theft auto and was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail Thursday night, NBC News reported.

According to local reports, the hearse was stolen just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday and there were initially two bodies inside the vehicle, one of which was being taken at the church.

