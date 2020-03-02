Thief steals hearse with corpse inside it, caught after police appeal and car chase

The hearse was stolen with a body in it from a church in Pasadena. The hearse was stolen with a body in it from a church in Pasadena.

A thief stole a hearse with a corpse that had been parked outside a church in California which prompted an appeal from the police to return the body, and ended with a car chase.

On Wednesday, the police tweeted a plea that whoever stole the vehicle should come forward and at least return the coffin with the body in it.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the police department wrote on their official Twitter handle.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

A Los Angeles Times report said that both the hearse and the body were finally recovered after a highway pursuit, which ended with a crash on a Los Angeles freeway. The hearse sustained considerable damage and there was no report of any damage being caused to the coffin inside.

Watch the video here:

The police later tweeted that one suspect had been taken into custody. The vehicle was located thanks to a ‘good samaritan’ who spotted and reported the missing hearse.

This is what we can confirm.

-The Black Navigator is the stolen vehicle involved in the grand theft auto from last night.

-There is one suspect in custody

-One casket with one deceased has been located inside the vehicle — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

Huge THANK YOU to the good samaritan that called law enforcement when they saw the stolen vehicle. We also want to send condolences to the family members of the deceased person, who had to deal with this tragedy. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

The suspect, later identified as James Juarez, 25, was booked for grand theft auto and was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail Thursday night, NBC News reported.

According to local reports, the hearse was stolen just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday and there were initially two bodies inside the vehicle, one of which was being taken at the church.

