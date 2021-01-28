US health workers, stuck in snow, administer COVID-19 vaccine to stranded drivers

Many who came across the post lauded the health workers for putting the vaccine doses to full use.

Public health workers from Oregon who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car offering vaccines to stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said in a Facebook post that the “impromptu vaccine clinic “took place on January 26, after about 20 employees, driving back from a vaccination site in rural Cave Junction, Oregon got stuck in a snowstorm on the highway.

As six of the doses of the vaccine were close to expiring, the health workers decided to offer them to the other stranded drivers.

Though the vaccines were meant or other people, the health department in the Facebook post said, “The snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired”.

Not wanting to waste the doses, the health workers went from car to car, asking stranded drivers if they wanted to be vaccinated on the spot. According to the health department, an ambulance was also on hand, for safety.

Many who came across the post lauded the health workers for putting the vaccine doses to full use.

The health workers administered all six doses of the Moderna vaccine to six drivers, including a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived late for the clinic in Cave Junction but ended up stuck with the others on her way back to Grants Pass.

(With inputs from AP)