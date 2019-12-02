Follow Us:
Hawaiian man who proposed to his girlfriend while surfing drops ring into the ocean

Chris Garth and his girlfriend Lauren Oiye were chasing the waves at off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki last weekend when he decided to pop the question.

December 2, 2019
Man proposes to girlfriend while surfing, Hawaiian man proposes to girlfriend while surfing, Hawaiian man who proposed to girlfriend while surfing drops the ring, Hawai, What is trending, Indian express news The real ring was hidden at the Queen’s Beach shore in Waikikiring, where the couple originally met, two years ago. (Picture source: AP)

A Hawaiian man proposed to his girlfriend while surfing but dropped the ring into the ocean before his girlfriend could give her answer. However, the surfer had a back up plan.

Chris Garth and his girlfriend Lauren Oiye were chasing the waves at off Queen’s Beach in Waikiki last weekend when he decided to pop the question. But right when she said yes, Garth dropped the ring into the ocean.

According to various reports, Garth took extra care while going ahead with the proposal and planned to use a spare ring in case the proposal didn’t go as planned. The real ring was hidden at the Queen’s Beach shore in Waikikiring, where the couple originally met, two years ago. Multiple photographers were also stationed at the beach to capture the special moment.

