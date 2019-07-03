Toggle Menu
Have you tried the #BottleCapChallenge yet?

As difficult as it sounds, many including a few celebrities have been able to ace the challenge. While UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway demonstrated his skill, he nominated singer John Mayer to try out the same.

Here take a look at some of the many attempts to the viral challenge.

The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest trend that has taken the Internet by storm and even roped in some Hollywood celebrities giving it a try. The challenge requires the participants to place a bottle on a surface with a loosely twisted cap. Now all the person has to do is untwist the cap. However, there is a catch to the challenge. The person needs to untwist the cap with a back spin kick and without actually using their hands to touch the bottle.

