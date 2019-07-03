Have you tried the #BottleCapChallenge yet?

The #BottleCapChallenge is the latest trend that has taken the Internet by storm and even roped in some Hollywood celebrities giving it a try. The challenge requires the participants to place a bottle on a surface with a loosely twisted cap. Now all the person has to do is untwist the cap. However, there is a catch to the challenge. The person needs to untwist the cap with a back spin kick and without actually using their hands to touch the bottle.

Interestingly, as difficult as it sounds, many including a few celebrities have been able to ace the challenge. While UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway demonstrated his skill, he nominated singer John Mayer to try out the same. Here take a look at some of the many attempts to the viral challenge.

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

So I tried out this #BottleCapChallenge I guess I still got it 😂🙆🏾‍♂ I nominate @boydallenmma pic.twitter.com/ijNQFEgA8Y — uPhakamile 🐐 (@Fiddlepopsa) July 2, 2019

They didn’t think I would do it #bottlecapchallenge pic.twitter.com/EEFqKF4rzr — lil pasty (@gavinparrish24) July 2, 2019