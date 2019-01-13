Toggle Menu
Have you seen this hippo? Giant Hippopotamus statue goes missing in Kent

The statue, which weighed almost three-quarters of a tonne and was around two metres in length, was taken from the Chilstone site, which is located in Fordcombe Road, Langton Green.

If you spot the giant statue, call the Kent Police! (Source: Twitter/Kent Police)

In a bizarre incident, a huge bronze hippopotamus statue was reportedly stolen from a garden ornament business near Tunbridge Wells in Kent County. The Kent Police tweeted about the theft, seeking help finding the large statue.

According to the police report, the theft is believed to have taken place between 5.30 pm on January 9 and 7 am the following morning after entry was forced to the site’s show gardens.

How the thieves managed to carry the huge statue has left everyone baffled? What do you think?

