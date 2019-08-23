Hasan Minhaj tweets how his father trolled him on getting a million followers on Instagram

American comedian Hasan Minhaj left people across the world laughing when he tweeted a hilarious conversation he had with his father about getting a million followers on Instagram. The 33-year-old, who recently hit a million followers on Instagram, tweeted about how his father trolled him for having fewer followers than Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertising

In the message, Minhaj wrote: “Hit 1 million followers dad! Hope you’re proud,” along with a screenshot of his official Instagram account showing the statistic.

However, his father’s prompt reply was: “That’s 17 million less than Shah Rukh Khan.”

Minhaj tweeted the conversation with the caption: “So lucky to have family in my life.”

So lucky to have family in my life. pic.twitter.com/znDKnc9UU2 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 22, 2019

After it was tweeted, it did not take long for the post to go viral on social media with many cracking jokes about Asian dads.”Does any desi parent ever encourage their kids and don’t compare them to anyone else?” wrote a user while replying to the viral tweet.

Family, keeping us humble since our birth. https://t.co/yaxB9cDFRG — Karnesh Verma (@iamkverma) August 23, 2019

how asian your parents is? https://t.co/Nr9KKsJ16D — ridho (@rdh289) August 23, 2019

Does any desi parent ever encourage their kids and don’t compare them to anyone else???? https://t.co/HwT9sj7pni — Hange (@AseeHange) August 23, 2019

If this isnt the most brown thing i’ve seen… — priyal (@marvelsvlog) August 22, 2019

You can get a desi dad out of India but you can never get India out of a desi dad. — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) August 23, 2019