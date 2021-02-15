scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Pakistan cricket team joins ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend; watch pacer Hasan Ali’s ROFL version

For those of you who don't know, the viral 'pawri' trend began after a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer having fun with her friends went viral.

February 15, 2021 4:40:31 pm
Yashraj Mukhate Pak’s ‘pawri ho rahi hai’, Hasan Ali pawri ho rahi hai, South Africa vs Pakistan, Pakistan meme trend, indian express, indian express newsThe viral clip, which has garnered over 3 lakh views, has left netizens amused.

The Pakistan cricket team seems to have joined the ongoing ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend after they defeated South Africa in the 3rd T20I to win the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A video, which was shared by the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board, features pacer Hasan Ali recreating the viral “pawri” meme along with his team.

“Yeh mai hu. Yeh meri team hai. Aur hum series jeet gae hai aur pawri kar rahe hai (This is me. This is my team. And we are partying after winning the series),” Ali can be heard saying in the clip as the team celebrates in the background.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip, which has garnered over 3 lakh views after being shared online, has left netizens amused. “The kinda pawri we need right now 🤣,” wrote a user while responding to the tweet.

For those of you who don't know, the viral 'pawri' trend began after a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer having fun with her friends went viral.

In the clip, she was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

 

