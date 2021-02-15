Pakistan cricket team joins ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend; watch pacer Hasan Ali’s ROFL version

The viral clip, which has garnered over 3 lakh views, has left netizens amused.

The Pakistan cricket team seems to have joined the ongoing ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend after they defeated South Africa in the 3rd T20I to win the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A video, which was shared by the official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board, features pacer Hasan Ali recreating the viral “pawri” meme along with his team.

“Yeh mai hu. Yeh meri team hai. Aur hum series jeet gae hai aur pawri kar rahe hai (This is me. This is my team. And we are partying after winning the series),” Ali can be heard saying in the clip as the team celebrates in the background.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip, which has garnered over 3 lakh views after being shared online, has left netizens amused. “The kinda pawri we need right now 🤣,” wrote a user while responding to the tweet.

The kinda pawri we need right now 🤣 — Sadia A. 🇵🇰 (@DrSadiaA) February 14, 2021

This is so overwhelming I couldn’t even imagine ❤️ — Dananeer 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr) February 14, 2021

Hassan Ali brings lots of energy in the team, national team need this kind of players they uplift the whole team momentum 💥 — Jack (@anas_ibrahim6) February 14, 2021

hahaha this is the content we love! — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 14, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, the viral ‘pawri’ trend began after a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer having fun with her friends went viral.

In the clip, she was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).