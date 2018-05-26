‘Harvey Weinstein, we got you’: Hollywood producer out on $1m bail, but Twitterati happy to see him under custody

Harvey Weinstein was arrested, but all hopes were crushed when he was soon out on m bail. (Source: jodikantor/Twitter) Harvey Weinstein was arrested, but all hopes were crushed when he was soon out on m bail. (Source: jodikantor/Twitter)

After a tough fight, former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein was finally seen in handcuffs under the custody of New York City police officers, who took him to the court. Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment, assault and inappropriate behaviour by more than 50 women, which gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

However, the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co got a bail of amount $1 million (approximately Rs 6.7 crore) and was sent home. A BBC report says that the 66-year-old denied having non-consensual sex in the courtroom. Ever since the news broke last year, he has been slammed and lambasted on social media several times.

Seeing him arrested, many women on social media tweeted how they finally had some faith on the justice and law. However, all their hopes were shattered when the producer was out on bail by just giving out a huge cheque.

“You start to think there’s no justice in the world, and then Harvey Weinstein and Tommy Robinson get arrested on the same day,” said a Twitter user. “So Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein are both arrested! Think you could pick up the music industry’s bad guys while your at it! 1.6 million bail! Ha. Thank you for some justice finally,” said another.

What took you so long Harvey? pic.twitter.com/MUFB34fWai — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail. (2/2) — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) May 25, 2018

So now that Harvey Weinstein already posted bail, I’m guessing he’s heading to the only place he won’t be judged for his actions… Mar-O-Lago. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 26, 2018

So Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein are both arrested! Think you could pick up the music industry’s bad guys while your at it! 1.6 million bail! Ha. Thank you for some justice finally. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein 7 AM ET arrival at a police station.

He’ll go through criminal booking process.

Then, handcuffed, he’ll be transferred to

Manhattan criminal court.

Bail prearranged, set at 1 million cash.

Weinstein will surrender his passport,

be issued monitoring device. — Marianne Barnard (M) (@Marianne_M_B) May 25, 2018

How TF is it even allowed for Harvey Weinstein to make bail? He’s a rapist. There’s plenty of others in prison for so much less? He’s a RAPIST??????? — izzy (@izzrandall) May 26, 2018

Harvey Weinstein showed up for rape charges with a 1million bail check and was home in time foe lunch. Meanwhile i felt like snoop on trial for a murder for a damn traffic ticket. Wild times — Tim to the muthaf (@LosFreaklander) May 26, 2018

Harvey Weinstein’s bail was set at half the money found in the back of his sofa. — Hayden Black (@haydenblack) May 25, 2018

Q: What’s the difference between Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump? A: Harvey Weinstein can get his hands on $1 million in cash for the bail. — ❄️Elle📎 (@JolieSaboteuse) May 25, 2018

Weinstein’s lawyer at the courthouse today: “The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein.” Is that… a defense? — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 25, 2018

You start to think there’s no justice in the world, and then Harvey Weinstein and Tommy Robinson get arrested on the same day. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein’s defense is that he didn’t invent the casting couch, so apparently rape is only bad if you were the first person to do it. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 25, 2018

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

One of the symbols of the day: this female detective leading Harvey Weinstein around in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/3lU03pWv1b — jodikantor (@jodikantor) May 25, 2018

1 of 2: That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant. It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) May 26, 2018

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer is repugnant. His defense, that Harvey didn’t invent “the casting couch” or to say in blunt terms—“I’m powerful, either you have sex with me, or I’ll ruin you” to females is vomit inducing. It’s insulting, vile, and should be thrown out in court. — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) May 25, 2018

Sexual molesters in court.

Tommy Robinson arrested.

Harvey Weinstein arrested.

Today is a good day. — Tia Kinay (@TiaKinay) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein’s half smirk as he was being put in handcuffs is EVERY man who STILL thinks he can somehow get away with being a pig. Guess what? #TimesUp — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (@lizziethat) May 25, 2018

Do you think Weinstein will get the punishment that he deserves? Let us know in the comments below.

