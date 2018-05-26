‘Harvey Weinstein, we got you’: Hollywood producer out on $1m bail, but Twitterati happy to see him under custody

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual harassment, assault and inappropriate behaviour by more than 50 women, was finally taken under custody, but was soon out on $1 million bail.

Harvey Weinstein was arrested, but all hopes were crushed when he was soon out on m bail. (Source: jodikantor/Twitter)
After a tough fight, former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein was finally seen in handcuffs under the custody of New York City police officers, who took him to the court. Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment, assault and inappropriate behaviour by more than 50 women, which gave rise to the #MeToo movement.

However, the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co got a bail of amount $1 million (approximately Rs 6.7 crore) and was sent home. A BBC report says that the 66-year-old denied having non-consensual sex in the courtroom. Ever since the news broke last year, he has been slammed and lambasted on social media several times.

Seeing him arrested, many women on social media tweeted how they finally had some faith on the justice and law. However, all their hopes were shattered when the producer was out on bail by just giving out a huge cheque.

“You start to think there’s no justice in the world, and then Harvey Weinstein and Tommy Robinson get arrested on the same day,” said a Twitter user. “So Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein are both arrested! Think you could pick up the music industry’s bad guys while your at it! 1.6 million bail! Ha. Thank you for some justice finally,” said another.

Here are some of the reactions.

Do you think Weinstein will get the punishment that he deserves? Let us know in the comments below.

