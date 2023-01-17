‘Digital literacy for all’: Harsh Goenka shares video of curious monkeys using a touchscreen

Amongst animals, monkeys are known for learning things by imitation. Now, a video has emerged showing how primates have picked up the mobile scrolling habit from humans and are just as fascinated by the small digital touchscreens as the rest of us.

The undated video, which appears to have been shot in an open space populated by monkeys, shows a group of three curious monkeys peering at a touchscreen phone and navigating its screen.

ALSO READ | A park ranger’s selfie with two orphaned gorillas goes viral

This now-viral video was shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka on Monday. While sharing this clip, Goenka wrote, “Digital literacy for all….”.

Digital literacy for all…. pic.twitter.com/NQFcm2jjEU — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 16, 2023

Commenting on this, a Twitter user wrote, “Look how intuitive they are. Seems as if they know how touch screens work. Isn’t that amazing ”. Another person joked, “Hence proved ! They are our ancestors.”

This is not the first time that a video of monkeys using a phone has gone viral. In November 2019, a pet monkey in China made news after, it used its owner’s phone to order groceries.

Lv Mengmeng, who worked at the Yancheng Wild Animal World in Changzhou China, was left shocked when she found that an order was placed via her account. After checking the CCTV footage, she realised it was done by her pet monkey. While talking to local media, Mengmeng said she frequently orders groceries online and her monkey could have placed the order mistakenly after mimicking her.