Thursday, July 22, 2021
‘Sheer class’: Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata goes viral

In the typewritten letter, the former Indian Prime Minister thanks the late industrial tycoon for gifting her perfume and introducing her to the ‘chic world’, addressing him as ‘Jeh’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2021 12:08:31 pm
A copy of a letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata is making rounds on the internet, taking netizens down the memory lane. It was Industrialist Harsh Goenka who shared the copy of the letter, dated July 5, 1973, on Twitter, describing it as “sheer class”.

In the typewritten letter, the former PM thanked the industrial tycoon for gifting her perfume and introducing her to the “chic world”.

“I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don’t normally use perfumes and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them,” she wrote in the letter.

“It was good to see you. Please do not hesitate to write or to come and see me when you want to convey any views — favourable or critical,” the letter further reads. Gandhi concludes the letter with good wishes to Tata and his wife.

Many who came across the letter rued about the bygone era. Others also took note of the simplicity of Gandhi, reminiscing about the days when letters were written on typewriters.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

