‘Sheer class’: Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata goes viral

Many who came across the letter rued about the bygone era. Others also took note of the simplicity of Gandhi, reminiscing about the days when letters were written on typewriters.

A copy of a letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata is making rounds on the internet, taking netizens down the memory lane. It was Industrialist Harsh Goenka who shared the copy of the letter, dated July 5, 1973, on Twitter, describing it as “sheer class”.

In the typewritten letter, the former PM thanked the industrial tycoon for gifting her perfume and introducing her to the “chic world”.

“I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don’t normally use perfumes and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I do not even know these, but will certainly experiment with them,” she wrote in the letter.

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class ! #Tata pic.twitter.com/RqDKEcSsBf — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021

“It was good to see you. Please do not hesitate to write or to come and see me when you want to convey any views — favourable or critical,” the letter further reads. Gandhi concludes the letter with good wishes to Tata and his wife.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The fragrance of INDIANNESS still prevails… — PV SHRINIVAS ACHARYA (@shrinivas_pv) July 20, 2021

Down to earth, warm and classy. Rare quality seen nowadays with Netas on their high horses — Satynder Kapoor (@satynder) July 20, 2021

Such where the times when great men & women of India existed. They had character, honour, pride & knowledge. Today we are reduced to a global joke! — Rohankaviraj (@rohankaviraj) July 21, 2021

This is priceless sir — ashok moorjani (@AshokMoorjani) July 20, 2021

That was an amicable personality of yester years …!!!!

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💐 nice share — maverikdentdoc (@dassnikhil) July 20, 2021

Tweeted by a respected industrialist. Sheer class. 😊 — Dinesh Joshi (@officeofdnj) July 20, 2021

Just A Personal Touch…We Need to Learn & Follow some Basic Communication With Loved Ones to remain in touch..👍 — Rajesh Bhuptani (@bhuptanir) July 21, 2021

Lovely share Harshji. 👌During those days cordial exchange of views was the order the day.🌹 — Rajendra prasad Vemana (@vemana_prasad) July 21, 2021

😍 As beautiful as the PM! A sincere letter of thanks with gratitude! Always a fan of the Nehru’s family!! — Wretchard (@RichardVe1) July 20, 2021

Those were the leaders, times and days that built a strong India… Today’s India is all about fear, suspicion and incompetence… — AarAar (@harryrandhawa32) July 20, 2021