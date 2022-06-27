scorecardresearch
#HarryPotter25: Potter fans celebrate silver anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Many Potterheads have, however, criticised J K Rowling for her alleged anti-trans position as well as her refusal to apologise for her transphobic tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 3:43:43 pm
Harry Potter, Harry Potter at 25, Harry Potter 25th anniversary, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, JK Rowling, JK Rowling transphobia criticism, Indian ExpressHarry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been translated into 73 languages and has sold more than 120 million copies, which makes it one of the best-selling novels of all time.

On Sunday, Harry Potter fans around the world celebrated the silver anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The best-selling book, which is the first of the seven-part Harry Potter series, was released 25 years ago in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997, by Bloomsbury.

ALSO READ |JK Rowling once again accused of transphobia on Twitter

The fantasy novel has been translated into 73 languages and has sold more than 120 million copies, which makes it one of the best-selling novels of all time. The Harry Potter books were also adapted into an eight-part feature film franchise that grossed more than $7.7 billion around the world.

While recalling the publishing of her first novel, author J K Rowling, tweeted a picture of the book’s first edition. “25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince’s Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown,” wrote Rowling.

In another tweet she said, “I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was… ️”.

Harry Potter fans, known as Potterheads, took to Twitter and expressed their appreciation for the beloved series. However, many Potterheads also expressed their criticism of J K Rowling’s alleged anti-trans position and her refusal to apologise for her transphobic tweets.

Echoing this sentiment, a Potterhead wrote, “Listen, I love Harry Potter. Love it. It’s just always been my thing that makes me feel better. But we’ve progressed past the point of needing JKR at all in any capacity. She’s just a hateful, tone-deaf, TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist]”.

Another person tweeted, “When you love Harry Potter but refuse to spend money on the merchandise or games because of the hateful TERF who still profits off of it. I wish she’d just sell the rights.”.

