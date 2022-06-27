HarryPotter25: Potter fans celebrate silver anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

On Sunday, Harry Potter fans around the world celebrated the silver anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The best-selling book, which is the first of the seven-part Harry Potter series, was released 25 years ago in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997, by Bloomsbury.

The fantasy novel has been translated into 73 languages and has sold more than 120 million copies, which makes it one of the best-selling novels of all time. The Harry Potter books were also adapted into an eight-part feature film franchise that grossed more than $7.7 billion around the world.

While recalling the publishing of her first novel, author J K Rowling, tweeted a picture of the book’s first edition. “25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince’s Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown,” wrote Rowling.

I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was… ⚡️❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2022

“Whether you come back by page or by the big screen,Hogwarts will always be there,welcome you home”-JKR Grateful for this books,that made me passionate about reading,magic,and somehow feeling at home. Happy #HarryPotter #HarryPotter25 ⚡️we stood with Harry until the very end! pic.twitter.com/S3Op6xrqJz — Michaela 👩🏾‍🦱 (@Michael34399708) June 26, 2022

Harry Potter fans, known as Potterheads, took to Twitter and expressed their appreciation for the beloved series. However, many Potterheads also expressed their criticism of J K Rowling’s alleged anti-trans position and her refusal to apologise for her transphobic tweets.

Thank you, @jk_rowling, for giving me life when you made your dream come true. I will never get tired of saying how much of what I am I owe to your grit, talent, and kindness. #HarryPotter25 #HarryPotter #Bloomsbury #PhilosophersStone #JKRowling pic.twitter.com/F2jiABycKD — Raphael Tafuri (@blurrei) June 26, 2022

thank you too for making my childhood magical. Love from Italy✨ 🫶🏻#HarryPotter25 pic.twitter.com/f6fwbn0Kl2 — Francesco⚡ (@cescopaone) June 26, 2022

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends” #HarryPotter25 pic.twitter.com/srTudPOuDT — Kath (@KathInUnderland) June 26, 2022

I was there Jo in 1997! I owe you for everything! I was 4 and nonverbal with severe autism. I didn’t speak for the for the five years of my life, but in 1997-99 I had the first 3 read to me. I am one of the first generation of readers! Love my battered OG 2nd Print #HarryPotter25 pic.twitter.com/pRoJfXLbis — theAutismJordyPotter (@jordypotter_) June 26, 2022

Will never forget reading the first book, or donning my robes for those midnight launches, or seeing London’s streets filled with people past 2am, reading… That was the real magic you gifted us all. You changed the game @jk_rowling. Still are⚡️ Thank you. #HarryPotter25 https://t.co/5d3Vthb5Hn — onjali rauf (@OnjaliRauf) June 26, 2022

I’m coming to the end of my re-read of the whole series and am just as intoxicated with them as ten years ago. Maybe even more so. #HarryPotter25 pic.twitter.com/aQqVtZlWQ0 — Claire Meadows 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bookyblonde) June 26, 2022

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic”. Albus Dumbledore #harrypotter25 pic.twitter.com/pbfb8iLCl2 — Armando J. (@ajmanzueta) June 26, 2022

when you love Harry Potter but refuse to spend money on the merchandise or games because of the hateful TERF who still profits off of it. I wish she’d just sell the rights. — missing ji changmin hours (@staycentric) June 24, 2022

Listen, I love Harry Potter. Love it. It’s just always been my thing that makes me feel better. But we’ve progressed past the point of needing JKR at all in any capacity. She’s just a hateful, tone-deaf, TERF — Erin💫 (@enp199) June 25, 2022

I stopped by the #HarryPotter store in Manhattan on Wednesday but I didn’t buy anything because I didn’t want to contribute to #JKRowling‘s wealth in any way: the #TERF‘s attacks on the #transgender community are reprehensible but I still love the world of #wizards she created… pic.twitter.com/XzknW4Fb41 — Pauline Park (@paulinepark) June 17, 2022

Every time someone says “but JK Rowling is such a popular author and Harry Potter is so iconic” in response to her transphobia, I want to highlight that Lewis Carroll, the writer of Alice in Wonderland, had a lot of evidence found out that strongly suggested he was a pedophile. — Noah @ Harry Potter made me transgender (@NoahFioreSnz) June 27, 2022

I loved Harry Potter growing up as what seems to be a young boy. I was fascinated by the feminist position its author would take.

Now, I’m a woman, who despise you and your transphobia you dare call feminism. You should be ashamed from all of the harm you’ve done. https://t.co/bWigTzQNXH — Lou The Sceptic 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LouTheSceptic) June 27, 2022

you never had to like harry potter for me to find it a really good series of books with a community that managed to ex-communicate its creator for her transphobia. — Septima Switch (@Crooksnquaffles) June 26, 2022

All three child stars of the Harry Potter franchise have condemned JKR’s transphobia. So-called Gender Criticals have criticized Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. But they reserve their nastiest vitriol for Emma Watson. I’m no expert, but it seems an odd sort of “feminism.” — Malcolm French (@MalcolmFrench) June 26, 2022

Echoing this sentiment, a Potterhead wrote, “Listen, I love Harry Potter. Love it. It’s just always been my thing that makes me feel better. But we’ve progressed past the point of needing JKR at all in any capacity. She’s just a hateful, tone-deaf, TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist]”.

Another person tweeted, “When you love Harry Potter but refuse to spend money on the merchandise or games because of the hateful TERF who still profits off of it. I wish she’d just sell the rights.”.