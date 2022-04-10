Harry Styles’s ‘As it was’ becomes Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day

On Friday, the Guinness World Records announced that singer and songwriter Harry Styles’s latest track has earned him a world record.

The track titled As it was became the most streamed song on the day of its release.

While tweeting the announcement, the Guinness World Records wrote, “After a little chat to @Spotify, we can confirm that @Harry_Styles latest single, As It Was, has broken the record for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male).”

After a little chat to @Spotify, we can confirm that @Harry_Styles latest single, As It Was, has broken the record for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male).https://t.co/NQd3MZfxws — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 8, 2022

According to the Guinness World Records, the single saw 16,103,849 streams in its first 24 hours on Spotify. The song instantly became the most listened to song in 34 countries, including Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the US, As it was, which is based on the themes of isolation and loneliness of the coronavirus pandemic, replaced Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License as the most-streamed track as it gathered over 8.3 million listens.

The song, which is the first track to be released from Styles’ third album called Harry’s House, was launched on April 1, 2022, across all social media platforms. On YouTube, the highly choreographed music video for As it was has racked up more than 49 million views since its release.

Last year, British singer Adele held the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) for her song Easy on Me.

Styles, who is a former member of the now-disbanded boy band One Direction, had won a Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance in 2021 for his song Watermelon Sugar.