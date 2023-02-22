‘I feel ashamed of myself’: Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe, find out why

Grammy-winning popstar Harry Styles charmed his 30,000 Australian fans at Perth when he indulged in the Aussie tradition of ‘shoey’ and drank beer out of his shoes. Styles was in Perth to start the Australian leg of his ‘Love on Tour’ world tour.

Before gulping beer from his $1,170 Adidas x Gucci shoe (priced at approximately Rs 97,000), the 29-year-old British singer said, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed”.

Post-shoey, Styles addressed the cheering crowd and said, “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.’

ALSO READ | Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

The clip of Styles doing a ‘shoey’ soon went viral. Talking about this iconic moment, a Twitter user wrote, “The closest I come to national pride is seeing the Perth crowd make Harry Styles do a shoey”.

Harry Styles does Australian tradition Shoey, drinking out of his shoe at his concert in Perth. pic.twitter.com/zmtPh28ZQ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2023

Harry Styles passed our official citizenship test with his shoey and Horses.

Congratulations Harry on your new Aussie home. — Mel • #¹ ᴮᵉᵃʳᵈʳʳʸ ˡᵒᵛᵉʳ ×͜× 🗡️🌹 (@mel_thearmtouch) February 20, 2023

Glad I stayed up to watch a livestream of Harry Styles doing a shoey out of his Gucci shoes. Hashtag Blessed. — Emma (@emmerina) February 20, 2023

babe wake up harry styles did a shoey pic.twitter.com/UtpdWZfsyD — sher (@shahirahnizam) February 20, 2023

Harry Styles comes to Aus and the first show he does a shoey and sings Daryl Braithwaite. Why are we like this — Sophie Kalagas (@skalagas) February 20, 2023

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever…”@Harry_Styles does a shoey at his first Love on Tour Australian concert in Perth pic.twitter.com/FXkXe1bsZZ — Syan Vallance (@SyanVallance) February 20, 2023

The closest I come to national pride is seeing the Perth crowd make Harry Styles do a shoey — Paige Burton (@Paige_Burton) February 21, 2023

Another thing that Styles did to endear his Perth fans was to include the Australian superhit song ‘Horses’ in the setlist.

Talking about these gestures, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Harry Styles passed our official citizenship test with his shoey and Horses. Congratulations Harry on your new Aussie home.”

The old party trick of ‘shoey’ is done as a celebration of a victory, though its origins are unclear. The crowd often urges international stars to do a ‘shoey’ by chanting “shoey-shoey” during concerts. Last month rapper Post Malone also drank from a fan’s shoe during a show in Sydney.