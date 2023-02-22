scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
‘I feel ashamed of myself’: Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe, find out why

Harry Styles started the Australian leg of his world tour in Perth on Monday.

Harry styles does a shoey in Perth AustraliaThe old party trick of ‘shoey’ is done as a celebration of a victory, though its origins are unclear.

Grammy-winning popstar Harry Styles charmed his 30,000 Australian fans at Perth when he indulged in the Aussie tradition of ‘shoey’ and drank beer out of his shoes. Styles was in Perth to start the Australian leg of his ‘Love on Tour’ world tour.

Before gulping beer from his $1,170 Adidas x Gucci shoe (priced at approximately Rs 97,000), the 29-year-old British singer said, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed”.

Post-shoey, Styles addressed the cheering crowd and said, “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.’

The clip of Styles doing a ‘shoey’ soon went viral. Talking about this iconic moment, a Twitter user wrote, “The closest I come to national pride is seeing the Perth crowd make Harry Styles do a shoey”.

Another thing that Styles did to endear his Perth fans was to include the Australian superhit song ‘Horses’ in the setlist.

Talking about these gestures, a Twitter user jokingly wrote, “Harry Styles passed our official citizenship test with his shoey and Horses. Congratulations Harry on your new Aussie home.”

The old party trick of ‘shoey’ is done as a celebration of a victory, though its origins are unclear. The crowd often urges international stars to do a ‘shoey’ by chanting “shoey-shoey” during concerts. Last month rapper Post Malone also drank from a fan’s shoe during a show in Sydney.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:14 IST
