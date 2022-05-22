Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles showed his support for Ukraine by carrying the war-torn country’s flag during his concert on Friday, in a gesture that soon went viral and touched thousands of fans.

The ‘One Night Only’ concert, in which Styles played songs from his newly released album Harry’s House, took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on the night of May 20.

Towards the end of the concert, Styles played one of his old hits, ‘Sign of the Times’. It was during this track that the 28-year-old singer grabbed a Ukrainian flag from one of the fans in the audience and carried it with him across the stage as the crowd cheered.

Soon, pictures and videos of the moment went viral on social media.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian diplomat and former member of the parliament, shared a video from the concert on Twitter. Replying to Gerashchenko’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Amazing, such young artists with human values, decency, empathy towards the horrors of russian actions in Ukraine! Gives me faith in our future! Thank you, such symbolic acts matter a lot, you influence youth, thank you 🙏❤️”

Another Twitter user shared pictures of Styles with the Ukrainian flag and tweeted, “Harry really went out of his own way to wave the Ukraine flag and during sign of the times was such a meaningful moment cause it reflects on what’s actually happening in Ukraine right now #HarrysHouse #HarryStyles”.

Earlier, heavy metal band Metallica and Irish rock band U2 had expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian cause after Russian forces invaded it on February 24 this year. While Metallica launched a T-shirt sale, the proceeds of which went to a charity that supported Ukrainians, U2 performed a concert for free in the country’s capital Kyiv in a bid to extend the healing touch of music to struggling Ukrainians.