scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

The 28-year-old grabbed a flag of the war-ravaged nation from one of his fans in the audience and carried it on stage while belting out his old hit ‘Sign of the Times'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 3:58:48 pm
Harry Styles, Harry styles Ukraine flag, Harry Styles Ukraine solidarity, Harry styles concert Ukraine, Ukraine war, Indian ExpressIn April Harry Styles’s ‘As it was’ became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day.

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles showed his support for Ukraine by carrying the war-torn country’s flag during his concert on Friday, in a gesture that soon went viral and touched thousands of fans. 

The ‘One Night Only’ concert, in which Styles played songs from his newly released album Harry’s House, took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on the night of May 20.

ALSO READ |Concert for Ukraine: Musicians join Kyiv violinist stuck in bomb shelter for a tear-jerking performance

Towards the end of the concert, Styles played one of his old hits, ‘Sign of the Times’. It was during this track that the 28-year-old singer grabbed a Ukrainian flag from one of the fans in the audience and carried it with him across the stage as the crowd cheered. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon, pictures and videos of the moment went viral on social media. 

Best of Express Premium

FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’Premium
A letter from Mathura: ‘Radha ki chunari bhi Salma silti hai’
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...Premium
A Letter From Varanasi: ‘It’s our waqt… Ayodhya will happen in Kash...
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sunPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Evil under the sun
More Premium Stories >>

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian diplomat and former member of the parliament, shared a video from the concert on Twitter. Replying to Gerashchenko’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Amazing, such young artists with human values, decency, empathy towards the horrors of russian actions in Ukraine! Gives me faith in our future! Thank you, such symbolic acts matter a lot, you influence youth, thank you 🙏❤️”

Another Twitter user shared pictures of Styles with the Ukrainian flag and tweeted, “Harry really went out of his own way to wave the Ukraine flag and during sign of the times was such a meaningful moment cause it reflects on what’s actually happening in Ukraine right now   #HarrysHouse #HarryStyles”. 

Earlier, heavy metal band Metallica and Irish rock band U2 had expressed  solidarity with the Ukrainian cause after Russian forces invaded it on February 24 this year. While Metallica launched a T-shirt sale, the proceeds of which went to a charity that supported Ukrainians, U2 performed a concert for free in the country’s capital Kyiv in a bid to extend the healing touch of music to struggling Ukrainians.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement