Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Harry Potter fans disappointed after commuter train blocks view of ‘Hogwarts Express’

People had gathered at the Drumry station in Scotland to see the steam train that featured in the Harry Potter films as Hogwarts Express.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 12:12:37 pm
Harry Potter, Hogwarts Express, Harry potter train view, Harry potter train Scotland, harry potter films, Hogwarts train, Viral video, Hogwarts express Scotland train station, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video shows the train which was headed to Edinburgh entering the platform at the same as the harry potter train, blocking the view for the fan standing on one side of the platform

Dozens of Harry Potter fans who waited hours to catch a glimpse of the steam-powered train named after Hogwarts Express were left disappointed after a commuter train blocked their view.

People had gathered at the Drumry station in Clydebank, Scotland, to see the steam train named Jacobite, which featured in the Harry Potter films as Hogwarts Express, the train that takes the children to their school.

However, their view of the train was blocked by an untimely ScotRail commuter train.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A video shot at the station shows the train, which was headed to Edinburgh, entering the platform just as the steam train pulled in.

Watch the video here:

The video, that was shot by Twitter user Ross Gilmour, has been viewed over nine lakh times. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The steam-powered locomotive was travelling through Scotland with many news reports documenting when and where people could see the train. However, there were complaints of people crowding on platforms to see the train despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also prompted the rail network to tweet a warning to people not to overcrowd at stations given the vintage locomotive would be back in Scotland next summer.

