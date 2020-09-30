Harry Potter fans disappointed after commuter train blocks view of ‘Hogwarts Express’

The video shows the train which was headed to Edinburgh entering the platform at the same as the harry potter train, blocking the view for the fan standing on one side of the platform

Dozens of Harry Potter fans who waited hours to catch a glimpse of the steam-powered train named after Hogwarts Express were left disappointed after a commuter train blocked their view.

People had gathered at the Drumry station in Clydebank, Scotland, to see the steam train named Jacobite, which featured in the Harry Potter films as Hogwarts Express, the train that takes the children to their school.

However, their view of the train was blocked by an untimely ScotRail commuter train.

A video shot at the station shows the train, which was headed to Edinburgh, entering the platform just as the steam train pulled in.

Harry Potter fans were left disappointed as a commuter train passed through the station at the same time as the steam train which served as the Hogwarts Express 🚂🚄 More here: https://t.co/Kd0UZfHMIr pic.twitter.com/jjlsxaxEJZ — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 29, 2020

The video, that was shot by Twitter user Ross Gilmour, has been viewed over nine lakh times. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Serves them right for being train nerds pic.twitter.com/We4Cj2fXEh — Matthew Sharpe (@MattFSharpe) September 29, 2020

Haha awwww that’s such a shame. pic.twitter.com/zh9o7drBDy — Gary #EmbraceTheNewNormal (@gbc123) September 29, 2020

Great shithousing! — Lonesome Pundit (@lonesomepundit) September 29, 2020

I’d of held that train at a red for 20 mins just to make that happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/JBL7eiT4Id — MylesHSG (@MylesHSG) September 29, 2020

The driver of the commuter train was unavailable for comment, but sent out a selfie. pic.twitter.com/RZC2NQ2mQL — Clash City Rocker (@clash_rocker) September 29, 2020

Not everyone knows how to find platform 9 3/4 Judith. — Stephen! (@Bacary_Lasagna) September 29, 2020

For future reference:

If you really want to SEE the train, get on the correct platform.

If you just want photos, may as well look them up online. — JudithJ (@JAJxCPA) September 29, 2020

The steam-powered locomotive was travelling through Scotland with many news reports documenting when and where people could see the train. However, there were complaints of people crowding on platforms to see the train despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also prompted the rail network to tweet a warning to people not to overcrowd at stations given the vintage locomotive would be back in Scotland next summer.

🚫 At a station between Helensburgh & Westerton awaiting a special train passing through? Stand back from the platform edge – behind the yellow line. Don't stray past it or use ramps at the end of our platforms. Trains travel at speed. @BTPWestScot @ScotRail @Glasgow_Live https://t.co/ksqcgt2UfF — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) September 28, 2020

