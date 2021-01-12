Artist creates Hogwarts castle out of sand, video impresses netizens

Video shows Ugolini using a bucket and shovel to make one of the iconic towers of the school.

An artist has recreated Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts school castle out of sand and the video of the entire process is now making rounds of the internet.

The time-lapse video, shared by Leonardo Ugolini, shows how he recreated the School of Wizardry and Witchcraft from the popular books using sand.

The video shows Ugolini using a bucket and shovel to make one of the iconic towers of the school. He then uses a wooden stick as a wand to cast a ‘spell’, after which other parts of the castle ‘magically’ appear.

The video ends with a miniature version of Ugolini flying around the castle on a broomstick.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Hogwarts is a fictional British boarding school of magic for students and is the primary setting for the first six books in J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

In real life, Alnwick Castle in the English county of Northumberland was used as a stand-in for the exterior and interior of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films.