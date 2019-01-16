Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans! Here’s another theory about Potter’s scar

While it has been over 20 years since the launch of the first Harry Potter book by author JK Rowling, fans have continued to analyse the plot and come up with their own theories. Latest to join the long list is a fan who has a new explanation to lightning bolt scar on Potter’s head.

According to a tweet shared by Twitter account Today Years Old, the scar on Potter’s head is not really a lightning bolt but is related to the curse spell used to kill his parents. “Did you know Harry Potter’s scar isn’t a lightning bolt, but actually the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra.” The tweet, which has gone viral on social media, has left Potter fans stumped.

Did you know Harry Potter’s scar isn’t a lightning bolt, but actually the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra pic.twitter.com/B8ig9dLGFg — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) January 10, 2019

Along with the tweet, a picture of Potter’s scar with a screenshot of the killing spell from the Harry Potter Wiki page was shared. With over 2,000 likes, the post has created quite a buzz on social media. While many fans feel that this new theory makes sense, others are calling it far fetched.

This just blew my mind! I just took it that #Harrypotter’s scare is a lightening bolt and not the wand motion to cast the Avada Kedavra curse! Going to have to watch the @HarryPotterFilm again ☺️ 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/Np97uj1yuj — Natasha Reneaux (@natashareneaux) January 15, 2019

im pretty sure that jk rowling has another meaning for it to destroy it for all of us once more https://t.co/7pGSAd3JC3 — sevgik 💎 (@poeticpoee) January 14, 2019

