Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans! Here’s another theory about Potter’s scar

According to a tweet shared by Twitter account Today Years Old, the scar on Harry Potter's head is not really a lightning bolt but is related to the curse spell used to kill his parents.

While many fans feel that this new theory makes sense others are calling it far fetched. (Source: File Photo)

While it has been over 20 years since the launch of the first Harry Potter book by author JK Rowling, fans have continued to analyse the plot and come up with their own theories. Latest to join the long list is a fan who has a new explanation to lightning bolt scar on Potter’s head.

According to a tweet shared by Twitter account Today Years Old, the scar on Potter’s head is not really a lightning bolt but is related to the curse spell used to kill his parents. “Did you know Harry Potter’s scar isn’t a lightning bolt, but actually the hand motion to cast Avada Kedavra.” The tweet, which has gone viral on social media, has left Potter fans stumped.

Along with the tweet, a picture of Potter’s scar with a screenshot of the killing spell from the Harry Potter Wiki page was shared. With over 2,000 likes, the post has created quite a buzz on social media. While many fans feel that this new theory makes sense, others are calling it far fetched.

