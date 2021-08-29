Watch: Harry Potter fan recreates ‘Hogwarts’ with moving staircases using Lego blocks

The obsession with Harry Potter continues to remain years after the first book was released. Now, Potterheads — diehard fans of the series — are in for a treat after a man decided to recreate the inside of Hogwarts — the magical school — along with moving staircases.

The visual treat for the fans was shared by the official Facebook page of the Toy Company along with a caption that read, “Oh, and keep an eye on the staircases. They like to change…”

Since being shared online, the video, which was originally posted on Instagram by the maker of the set Eric Law, has gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving Potterheads excited.

Here, take a look:

The 1-minute clip is a recreation of ‘Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’ — the fictional boarding school of magic for students. Apart from replicating the interiors, the pictures shared by the user also feature the three main characters from the series namely Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Garnering over 1.9 million views, the post is flooded with netizens quite impressed with Law’s Lego creation.

“This is incredible. I wonder how long it took to build this and how many pieces were used,” wrote a user on the viral post, while another commented, “This might definitely top the Hogwarts Castle itself or even the Diagon Alley set if this were made officially into a set of its own! I enjoy these intricate details!”