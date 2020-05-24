Artist comes up with ‘Harry Potter’ face mask that reveals Marauder’s Map when you breathe

The mask changes its colour when it reaches 27 degree Celsius, triggered by the heat of the wearer’s breath. (Picture credit: TikTok/ coloradopex) The mask changes its colour when it reaches 27 degree Celsius, triggered by the heat of the wearer’s breath. (Picture credit: TikTok/ coloradopex)

A Colorado-based woman has gone viral on social media after she shared a video of herself wearing a ‘magic mask’.

Inspired by the famous Harry Potter series, artist Stefanie Hook came up with a facemask mask that changes its colour into ‘Marauder’s Map’, famous from the series.

The video shows the mask initially in plain black colour and as the person wearing it breaths into it, the colour of the mask changes to reveal the ‘secret map’.

Hook has made the mask available on her online store ‘Colorado Pony Express’, which specialises in sensory integrated soft toys and slime.

According to reports, the magic mask is made using a pre-printed design of the map, which is then treated with colour changing pigment. The mask changes its colour when it reaches 27 degree Celsius, triggered by the heat of the wearer’s breath.

After Hook shared the prototype of the magic mask, it instantly became a social media hit and people have since been trying to get their hands on it.

Take a look here

From reusable cloth masks to designer ones, many variations are coming to the fore as masks are becoming a part of our lives with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

