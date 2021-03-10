Oprah Winfrey’s reactions from the Harry-Meghan interview is the latest hit meme

As the interview triggered a plethora of reactions online, Oprah's expressions have sparked a meme-fest.

Trust the internet to give a funny twist to anything and everything to provide a daily dose of humour. And who has given netizens more meme-worthy content than Oprah Winfrey with her numerous memorable TV moments. The latest fodder of memes that has hooked people worldwide is her veteran talk show host’s reaction during the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Although the tell-all interview was about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their rift with the British Royals, it was the queen of American television, who proved once again why she has reigned at the top for so long. Bringing a delicate mix of empathy and honesty in the emotional interview, Winfrey earned plaudits online not just from viewers but her colleagues and peers as well.

As the CBS interview has left social media abuzz about many pressing issues like racism, mental health and complicated nature in which monarchy functions — it has also led to many memes and jokes online.

The 67-year-old host’s perfectly executed “What?” after Markle’s initial mention of questions being asked about her son Archie’s skin colour has resonated with many online. As the Duchess continued to elucidate further, her “stop it” expression, too, has caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.

Oprah gave us so many memes last night pic.twitter.com/ZkK8bCgm9m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

Now, people are using snapshots of her expression to emulate a similar feeling in various situations, either to depict their shock or to relay, ‘they’re not having it’. Check out some of the funniest #OprahMemes here:

When you’re finally done w/ the job application after 20 mins, then they ask you to do a 15 min survey or your application won’t be accepted #Oprah #OprahMeme #OprahMemes #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/zfwS2Mkm2E — ch0c0lat3.dr0p (@candiii_c0at3d) March 10, 2021

Me every time my job asks me to do my job pic.twitter.com/q3Hs5Aubw2 — A Whole Me?? (@sipJENandJuice) March 8, 2021

Oprah & I may not have similar numbers in our bank accounts, but our facial expressions are the same#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/8N4ctWu3Bv — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) March 8, 2021

“We don’t do bottomless Mimosas”

Me: Cancel the reservation pic.twitter.com/ebl06Y7bi5 — Precious Neck Sweat (@YoungMuli_) March 9, 2021

*first alarms goes off at 5 am* me: pic.twitter.com/p3Jkb1FpJs — myron, m. (@MVSTERMVYNE) March 8, 2021

me looking at the world everyday pic.twitter.com/qCfV1kPi3F — we’ll get there, gotta keep at it 🕊️ (@MaxAMaxim) March 8, 2021

“So if we all could turn our cameras on…” pic.twitter.com/VVGXJ1qE4x — reggie (@kidnoble) March 9, 2021

“Could we jump on a call to discuss…” pic.twitter.com/hr9eAUcLE6 — Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) March 8, 2021

Went to Target for a few items… Cashier: Your total is $258.47 Me: pic.twitter.com/klcKCUteO1 — ronnie (@TheRonnieW_) March 9, 2021