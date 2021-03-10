scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Latest news

Oprah Winfrey’s reactions from the Harry-Meghan interview is the latest hit meme

Oprah Winfrey's 'what' and 'stop it' expression from the viral interview has resonated with many online, who have now started to use it in hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 4:04:25 pm
harry meghan interview, oprah harry meghan interview, oprah what memes harry meghan interview, oprah memes, funny news, viral news, indian expressAs the interview triggered a plethora of reactions online, Oprah's expressions have sparked a meme-fest.

Trust the internet to give a funny twist to anything and everything to provide a daily dose of humour. And who has given netizens more meme-worthy content than Oprah Winfrey with her numerous memorable TV moments. The latest fodder of memes that has hooked people worldwide is her veteran talk show host’s reaction during the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Although the tell-all interview was about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their rift with the British Royals, it was the queen of American television, who proved once again why she has reigned at the top for so long. Bringing a delicate mix of empathy and honesty in the emotional interview, Winfrey earned plaudits online not just from viewers but her colleagues and peers as well.

As the CBS interview has left social media abuzz about many pressing issues like racism, mental health and complicated nature in which monarchy functions — it has also led to many memes and jokes online.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 67-year-old host’s perfectly executed “What?” after Markle’s initial mention of questions being asked about her son Archie’s skin colour has resonated with many online. As the Duchess continued to elucidate further, her “stop it” expression, too, has caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.

Now, people are using snapshots of her expression to emulate a similar feeling in various situations, either to depict their shock or to relay, ‘they’re not having it’. Check out some of the funniest #OprahMemes here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement