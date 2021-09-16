‘They don’t look real’: Harry and Meghan’s Time photo sparks memes for ‘bad editing’

The picture of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Time magazine’s annual ‘100 most influential people in the world’ issue has drawn criticism online, with many calling it “poorly edited”.

In a dramatic move early last year, Harry and Meghan gave up their royal titles and state funding and moved from Britain to California. The announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ began a trend, #Megxit, on social media.

However, in the year gone by, the couple continued to speak about their time as Royals, including the revelations during the Oprah interview where Meghan disclosed how she felt cornered and even experienced suicidal thoughts.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

While the couple was honoured in the “Icons” category and recognised among the most influential people in the world, the cover picture on the publication taken by Pari Dukovic seems to have disappointed netizens.

“What a strange photo. It’s made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. is he bending over?” asked a user while commenting on the picture, featuring Harry in an all-black outfit resting his hand on Meghan while standing behind her.

What a strange photo .. it’s made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. is he bending over? — Lorri 💙 (@Lorri297) September 15, 2021

Many were quick to point out the “poorly edited” picture, with some even calling it photoshopped. However, some were also prompt enough to convert the viral picture into memes. Here, take a look at some of the many shared online:

This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he’s looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers. pic.twitter.com/pLA9Ox034r — Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) September 15, 2021

This cover is giving me… pic.twitter.com/gV1lDTYaf0 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 15, 2021

Time should’ve chilled out a bit with the photoshop. They don’t look real or like they posed together https://t.co/492zK8mZtp — Hannah Wales (@hannahwalesy) September 15, 2021