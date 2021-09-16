scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
‘They don’t look real’: Harry and Meghan’s Time photo sparks memes for ‘bad editing’

While the couple was honoured in the "Icons" category and recognised among the most influential people in the world, the cover picture on the publication taken by Pari Dukovic seems to have disappointed netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 4:32:03 pm
Time 100 influencer list, Harry Meghan Time 100 influencer list, Time 100 influencer list names, Time 100 influencer list Britney Spears, Time 100 influencer list 2021, harry and meghan news, harry and meghan time coverMany were quick to point out the "poorly" edited picture, with some even calling it photoshopped.

The picture of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Time magazine’s annual ‘100 most influential people in the world’ issue has drawn criticism online, with many calling it “poorly edited”.

In a dramatic move early last year, Harry and Meghan gave up their royal titles and state funding and moved from Britain to California. The announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ began a trend, #Megxit, on social media.

However, in the year gone by, the couple continued to speak about their time as Royals, including the revelations during the Oprah interview where Meghan disclosed how she felt cornered and even experienced suicidal thoughts.

“What a strange photo. It’s made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. is he bending over?” asked a user while commenting on the picture, featuring Harry in an all-black outfit resting his hand on Meghan while standing behind her.

Many were quick to point out the “poorly edited” picture, with some even calling it photoshopped. However, some were also prompt enough to convert the viral picture into memes. Here, take a look at some of the many shared online:

