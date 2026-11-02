Hardik Pandya beats MrBeast in $100,000 baseball challenge, watch

Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya won $100,000 (approximately Rs 95 lakh) in a baseball challenge organised by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast. Pandya, who competed against MrBeast in the challenge, chose to donate the entire prize money to animal welfare organisations.
Pandya featured in a sports challenge video alongside several international figures, including basketball players LeBron James and Caitlin Clark, footballer Erling Haaland, gymnast Simone Biles and figure skater Alysa Liu.
In the challenge, Pandya had to hit three baseballs out of the ground to win the prize. The contest, however, differed from professional baseball, with the pitcher gently lobbing the ball to the batter rather than throwing it at around 90 kph.
Watch the full video here:
Hardik Pandya collaborates with MrBeast
Pandya donated his entire winnings to ADAPT and Community Streeties India, organisations associated with animal welfare. Indian YouTuber CarryMinati also featured in the segment involving the Indian all-rounder.
The collaboration has since taken the Internet by storm, sparking a wave of reactions. Sharing a post on Instagram, MrBeast wrote, “I challenged the biggest stars in the world to beat me at their own game with just a few twists! You’re going to want to watch this one asap to avoid spoilers… out now on my YouTube:)”
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“Hardik pandya performance was legendary,” a user wrote. “Mrbeast and Hardik Pandya before GTA VI Is CRAZYYYY!!” another user commented.
“Erling Haaland, Alysa Liu, Hardik Pandya, Caitlin Clark, Gordon Ramsey, Simone Biles, and LeBron James in the same video is the craziest thing ever,” a third user reacted.
Meanwhile, Pandya continues to recover from a stress injury to the inner side of his calf. The injury is expected to delay his return to competitive cricket until the 2027 IPL, which is scheduled to begin in March