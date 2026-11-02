Hardik Pandya beats MrBeast in $100,000 baseball challenge, watch

Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya won $100,000 (approximately Rs 95 lakh) in a baseball challenge organised by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast. Pandya, who competed against MrBeast in the challenge, chose to donate the entire prize money to animal welfare organisations.

Pandya featured in a sports challenge video alongside several international figures, including basketball players LeBron James and Caitlin Clark, footballer Erling Haaland, gymnast Simone Biles and figure skater Alysa Liu.

In the challenge, Pandya had to hit three baseballs out of the ground to win the prize. The contest, however, differed from professional baseball, with the pitcher gently lobbing the ball to the batter rather than throwing it at around 90 kph.