‘Hardest day of my life’: Woman battling cancer tells son about disease, viral post leaves people heartbroken

A heartbreaking tweet by a woman telling her son that she is losing her battle with cancer has left netizens teary-eyed. Dr Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist and Associate Professor at Concordia University in Canada, was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer earlier last year. The 43-year-old, who has been documenting her battle with the disease on social media, recently took to Twitter to share that she finally shared the saddening news with her son.

“Today Is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him,” she tweeted while sharing a picture with her son.

Today Is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him. pic.twitter.com/PDgy8qbTIL — Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021

In the following tweet, Chaudhri shared a picture of her son hugging her after hearing about his mother. Calling it the “hardest day of her life” she wrote, “Our hearts broke. We cried a lot. And then the healing began. My son is brave. He is bright. He will be okay. And I will watch him grow from wherever I am. Today was the hardest day of my life. Thank you all for your love.”

Our hearts broke. We cried a lot. And then the healing began. My son is brave. He is bright. He will be okay. And I will watch him grow from wherever I am. Today was the hardest day of my life. Thank you for all for your love. pic.twitter.com/sCZFW9d8T5 — Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021

The post, which has now garnered over 32,000 likes, left netizens heartbroken with many sending prayers and love to the family.

“I just cried reading this and seeing the photo of your embrace. Thank you for sharing this deeply personal moment of your life with us. Wishing you a lot of amazing memories with your son-shine,” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “Sending you love and strength to you all. I’m utterly sad to have read this.”

