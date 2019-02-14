Toggle Menu
Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Singles are celebrating V-Day with hilarious memes and GIFs

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Single on V-Day? Well, you're not the only one. Here are some of the funniest memes and jokes single people are sharing on Twitter to show how they are celebrating the day of love.

When you can’t find a partner but it’s Valentine’s Day!

February is ‘officially’ the most romantic month of the year when people look forward to spending time with their special one. Beginning February 7, the week-long celebrations start with Rose Day and culminate with Valentine’s Day on February 14. As people in love around the world are all set to spend the day in the most memorable way, the Internet too is buzzing with lots of hugs, hearts and kiss emojis.

But it’s not just the couples who are using the medium to profess their love and share the beautiful moments. The singles are not quite excited with the frenzy in the real and virtual world. So, with sarcastic and witty one-liners, many are taking a jibe at themselves on the cyberspace, while others are sharing rib-tickling jokes online.

So, if you find yourself alone on this day, know that you’re not the only one. Check out these funny tweets and it will surely make your day.

