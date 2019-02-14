Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Singles are celebrating V-Day with hilarious memes and GIFs

February is ‘officially’ the most romantic month of the year when people look forward to spending time with their special one. Beginning February 7, the week-long celebrations start with Rose Day and culminate with Valentine’s Day on February 14. As people in love around the world are all set to spend the day in the most memorable way, the Internet too is buzzing with lots of hugs, hearts and kiss emojis.

But it’s not just the couples who are using the medium to profess their love and share the beautiful moments. The singles are not quite excited with the frenzy in the real and virtual world. So, with sarcastic and witty one-liners, many are taking a jibe at themselves on the cyberspace, while others are sharing rib-tickling jokes online.

So, if you find yourself alone on this day, know that you’re not the only one. Check out these funny tweets and it will surely make your day.

Getting ready to go to office on #ValentinesDay when all your colleagues have gone with their partners on dates. pic.twitter.com/0FBSSNCRHV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2019

Normal people on 14th Feb –

Girl : I love you

boy : I love you too.

me on 14th Feb-

Girl: I love you

me : #Valentines pic.twitter.com/QaKLWS5izZ — Zaroon Aftab 🇮🇳 (@me_Af74B) February 14, 2019

I finally found my date on #Valentines day, I love you baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/cQ3PYxxkZT — Darioush (@Darious89716318) February 14, 2019

Couples – Love is in the air today. Singles – pic.twitter.com/jbdwx8kjWW — शिvam (@Oye_Protein) February 14, 2019