Happy New Year: Google welcomes 2022 with animated doodle

As people around the world welcome the new year, Google, too, joined in on the celebration with its latest doodle — a giant candy that pops to greet 2022.

In an extension of their New Year’s Eve doodle, the giant purple party popper with 2021 inscribed on it, finally burst at the stroke of midnight, marking a new beginning.

“And just like that, 2022 is here—Happy New Year’s Day!” the tech giant wrote on its blog unveiling the year’s first doodle, which has a worldwide reach.

The animated doodle, where ‘G’ dons a party hat in line with the festive spirit, the candy pops to reveal bright pink 2022 balloons floating high. And as soon as one clicks on it, festivity begins, as it redirects user to a different page, where they are greeted celebratory confetti across the search page.

Paired it party honk and more confetti poppers, if one would like to continue the celebration, the page shows results of many New Year’s greeting and GIFs alongside events and articles related to the special day.

From history to significance, the page has tons of information, provided the user wants to scroll through and explore more to gain knowledge why January 1 is celebrated as New Year.

The tech giant which has a tradition of marking festive occasions with doodles on its homepage went for a simple design this year to welcome the new year, however, reminiscing it’s older cartoons with just confettis and party hats.