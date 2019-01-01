Happy New Year 2019: Twitterati welcome the first day of the year with memes and jokes

Toggle Menu
Happy New Year 2019: While many try to firm up their plans and resolutions for the next 365 days by rearranging their goals and charting its roadmap, netizens welcomed the new year with hilarious memes.

Finally, 2019 is here and while many are still hungover with the year that has gone by, others are ushering in the first day of the new year with celebrations. Being true to their nature, netizens bid farewell to 2018 by flooding social media with what they do best — memes.

While many try to firm up their plans and resolutions for the next 365 days by rearranging their goals and charting its roadmap, netizens welcomed the new year with hilarious memes. From cracking jokes on broken resolutions to memes on the challenges one may have to face in the coming year, here are some of the many memes trending on social media.

