Happy New Year 2019: Twitterati welcome the first day of the year with memes and jokes

Finally, 2019 is here and while many are still hungover with the year that has gone by, others are ushering in the first day of the new year with celebrations. Being true to their nature, netizens bid farewell to 2018 by flooding social media with what they do best — memes.

Advertising

While many try to firm up their plans and resolutions for the next 365 days by rearranging their goals and charting its roadmap, netizens welcomed the new year with hilarious memes. From cracking jokes on broken resolutions to memes on the challenges one may have to face in the coming year, here are some of the many memes trending on social media.

me on New year’s eve [31st Dec] at 11:59 pm

12 am

12:01 am pic.twitter.com/3xw2i6cVBf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 31, 2018

When you skip going to the gym on the first day of the year. New Year Resolution be like : pic.twitter.com/p5sxO0JNwW — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 1, 2019

I’m up for the challenge. Happy New Year, everyone! pic.twitter.com/iZQpiDilRH — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 31, 2018

here’s the new version of this meme HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎊 🎆 pic.twitter.com/J4EFkxewPc — vit💖💜 (@lgbtrunaan) December 31, 2018

I can finally relate to those new year memes pic.twitter.com/FrJAY2YGX4 — ᴿᴱᴬᴸ ᵀᴬᴱᴴᵞᵁᴺᴳ (@Kim_Riyoshima) December 31, 2018

best new year meme for me pic.twitter.com/q0YVRG9zRY — INWCON (@Cornettogod) January 1, 2019

Happy new year im drunk have this stupid meme pic.twitter.com/Eej7Hug1pN — Kollan (@kollantv) January 1, 2019

Hello yes I’m drew an outdated meme for a game most people have already moved on from. Happy new year! #RDR2 #DutchVanDerLinde pic.twitter.com/Gp4ezfCyxn — Tora (@ToraOls) December 31, 2018

people saying ‘new year, new me’ and claiming they’ll lose the weight they’ve said they’ll lose for the past 5 years in a row pic.twitter.com/GtVFRCVRJx — Big Chungus Memes (@BigChungusMemes) December 30, 2018

Well happy new year fellow hoomans and let’s make doggo memes thing this 2019!!! pic.twitter.com/5bcceEGS3j — Doggo Memes (@RareDoggos) December 31, 2018