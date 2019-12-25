Google Doodle marks Christmas with a festive doodle spreading joy and cheer

Featuring a string of lights and Christmas baubles, the Google Doodle marked Christmas on the search engine’s homepage. Featuring a string of lights and Christmas baubles, the Google Doodle marked Christmas on the search engine’s homepage.

The festive season is here and Google is spreading joy and cheer with special doodles dedicated to the holiday festivities around the world. As people across the globe celebrate Christmas on December 25, the tech giant decorated their logo on the home page of their search engine with twinkling lights and Christmas baubles.

In an ode to the holiday season, the “period of time from Thanksgiving until New Year, including such festivals as Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa”, the company in their blog post said: “No matter how you choose to celebrate, ‘tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year!”

In a long tradition of Holiday season doodles, it is part of a Happy Holidays 2019 series for Day 3, which has it’s reach in whole of North and South America, Australia, Europe and parts of South-East Asia.

On day two of the holiday doodles, the company featured a snow globe in their animated doodles, capturing the mood of Santa’s journey from the North Pole, showing reindeer and his sleigh.

Dashing through the snow

(Or granite, concrete, clay…)

Around the world we go

Laughing all the way! Today’s Doodle is here

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to sing and cheer

Throughout the holidays! 🎶🎄🌎 🔔#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/O0aChMg91m pic.twitter.com/2dXsWizJq9 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 24, 2019

And on the first day, it featured lit candles in a nod to the Jewish traditions of Hanukkah and African-american culture of Kwanzaa.

It’s the most

DeLIGHTful time

of the year 🎶 With these Holiday Doodles

and everyone telling you

to be of good cheer ✨ It’s the most

DeLIGHTful time

of the year 🤗#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/aQAOf3gcm1 pic.twitter.com/6U6Dghx3gg — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) December 23, 2019

Also, to celebrate the festivals in a special way as during this time of the year search traffic increases, when one would search for “Hanukkah 2019” or just “Hanukkah” on desktop, the page will reveal a charming family scene featuring dreidels, a four-sided spinning top, played during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. And looking a bit closer into how it was designed, the number of lit candles on the menorah changes as the celebration continues, like people of the faith celebrating the festival would do.

Similar thing happens when searching for “Christmas” and the top right corner of the page would show a family busy in Christmas decoration, trying to put on the lights and star on the tree.

And when one searches for “Kwanzaa”, the animation changes to a family surrounding a kinara, a seven-branched candleholder used in the celebrations, with a feast on the table capturing the festive mood of the traditions.

