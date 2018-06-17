Happy Father’s Day 2018: Dads who won the Internet with their sheer awesomeness

A doting dad rushed to the stage to help his daughter, who was fighting stage fear, while holding another toddler in his arms. (Source: Blunt Kommunity) A doting dad rushed to the stage to help his daughter, who was fighting stage fear, while holding another toddler in his arms. (Source: Blunt Kommunity)

It’s not like any one day is enough to celebrate a special bond or an important person in our lives. Especially when it comes to honouring a person like one’s father – it’s not possible to restrict it just for a day. Nevertheless, if given a chance to celebrate the first hero in our lives, one should never miss it. Thus, Father’s Day is just an additional day to thank your dad for his immense love, support and care.

And with time, also thanks to social media, we have come across few very inspiring and cool dads who have taken Internet by storm. Be it for their cool ways to go above and beyond for their little ones or even by playing some pranks – these dads are nothing but social media stars.

Of course we know a lot about some amazing celebrity dads like MS Dhoni, Karan Johar and Dwayne ‘Rock’ Johnson, who won the Internet with adorable photos and videos of their children, but there are some equally famous fathers, who melted hearts with their sheer awesomeness.

The heartwarming story of the 50-year-old father asking the young girlfriend of his late son to prom has moved many on the Internet. (Source: Kelly O’Neil Brown/ The heartwarming story of the 50-year-old father asking the young girlfriend of his late son to prom has moved many on the Internet. (Source: Kelly O’Neil Brown/ Facebook

When a father who took his late son’s girlfriend to prom

Kaylee Suders had been planning to attend her senior prom with boyfriend Carter Brown for a long time. However, her dreams were shattered when Brown was killed in a tragic car accident just weeks before the big day. Disheartened by the loss, the 18-year-old Pennsylvania teen decided to skip the event, but instead, she ended up attending the gala with Brown’s dad Robert. Brown not only took Suders to the James Buchanan High School’s prom on Saturday, but also danced with her and posed for silly photos — making it a special and memorable affair. Read the full story here.

Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Twitter users can’t stop gushing over this cute gesture by these two young dads. (Source: @Niallofficial/Twitter) Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Twitter users can’t stop gushing over this cute gesture by these two young dads. (Source: @Niallofficial/Twitter)

When two dads gave ‘goodie’ bag to passengers for their 18-day-old daughter’s first flight

When it comes to taking care of a toddler, it can be quite tough — more so, if it’s on a flight or train. Aware of the annoyance that is caused to the fellow passengers by fussy children, dads of an 18-day-old found a cute way of preparing their co-passengers for the situation. They gave a “goodie” bag along with a cute note from their infant that promised that she will try to be in her “best behaviour” and apologised in advance for any trouble that she would create. Also adding, “I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodiebag.” Read the full story here.

A fan tweeted author JK Rowling about his journey of Harry Potter and got a sweet surprise. A fan tweeted author JK Rowling about his journey of Harry Potter and got a sweet surprise.

When a ‘broke’ father’s resilient tales to ensure his daughter has ‘fun times’ won the Internet and even JK Rowling

The Harry Potter series may have ended, but it continues to spread its magic in the hearts of people. Time and again, Potterheads like to visit the virtual world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. For many readers, it brings a glimmer of hope and takes them into a roller coaster ride of emotions. One such fan tweeted author JK Rowling about his journey of being a Potter fan and how it helped him build a strong bond with his daughter. Next thing you know his abated sacrifices and things to ensure the best for his kid even melted Rowling’s heart and it led to a sweet surprise. Read the full story here.

The ice sculpted Hogwarts playground by this dad for his daughters looks magical. (Harry Potter Wiki/ Petar Matković; Sherwood Park News/Twitter) The ice sculpted Hogwarts playground by this dad for his daughters looks magical. (Harry Potter Wiki/ Petar Matković; Sherwood Park News/Twitter)

When an amazing dad sculpted an icy Hogwarts playground for his daughters

Remember how every time you picked up one of the Harry Potter books and were instantly transported to a world of magic, goodness and the only school you wish you earned an admission into? Well, a father in Canada decided to gift his little princesses the best Hogwarts experience he could, by turning the front yard of their house into the Great Hall of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the pure, magical world of Harry Potter and his adventures. He even went into the details, which include Dumbledore’s chair and a miniature ice-replica of the Great Hall! Read full story here.

(Source: Blunt Kommunity) (Source: Blunt Kommunity)

When a dad joined his ‘scared’ daughter during ballet performance to help fight stage fear

More often than not, fathers are a shield to protect their kids from any harm and hold their hands to sail through any difficult times. One such father was crowned as “best dad of the year” on social media for his adorable gesture to help his little girl perform in front of an audience. A doting dad matched steps with his daughter during her first ballet recital when she was too scared to dance before an audience. Watch the video here

After the photo went viral, many on Twitter said their dads would be really doing this and holding a placard but it wouldn’t be a joke! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express, AB/ Twitter) After the photo went viral, many on Twitter said their dads would be really doing this and holding a placard but it wouldn’t be a joke! (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express, AB/ Twitter)

When a dad pranked his future son-in-law with a ‘SAY NO’ placard, as he proposed to his daughter

Proposing to your lady love can be quite an emotional affair with ample dose of anxiety. And if all goes according to plan with your love, there is her family too who should give you their blessing. So, when Levi Bliss from Nevada decided to pop the question to his girlfriend, he had no idea his future father-in-law had some other ideas in mind. So, when Bliss got down on one knee, his girlfriend Allison Barron’s dad decided to hold up a placard that read, “SAY NO”. Well, to be fair it was only a prank as the future father-in-law had already given him his blessings. But nevertheless, it instantly went viral and Tweeple loved it. Read full story here.

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ – based on a sexualised robot – has a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old now! (Source: Mike Tompkins/YouTube) Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ – based on a sexualised robot – has a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old now! (Source: Mike Tompkins/YouTube)

When Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ got a DAD version and Netizens rooted for it

When Justin Timberlake released his lead single Filthy from his upcoming studio album, Man of the Woods, it managed to create a place among the top hits on music charts, despite mixed reactions to the song. And surprisingly, one spoof video added to its popularity. Sketching a story about a distressed dad taking care of his trouble-making toddler, YouTube artist Mike Tompkins transformed the original song based on a sexualised robot into a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old. Read more here.

When In 2018, Al Jazeera has a ‘BBC Dad’ moment

If you’re on social media or even watch fun videos habitually, then there no way you would have missed the BBC Dad of 2017, when Professor Robert E Kelly and his family became an Internet sensation overnight after his kids walked in during his Live TV interview. Something similar happened this year during an interview with the news channel Al Jazeera. Film historian Daniel Smith had a BBC Dad moment as he was unexpected joined by his son and insisted to be on camera. Internet loved his adorable presence during a sombre discussion and melted hearts as he waved bye at the end of the discussion. Read full story here.

