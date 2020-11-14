To commemorate Diwali, Empire State Building in New York lit up in orange

Orange lights were seen on the iconic NYC landmark to mark Diwali. (Pixabay, Empire State Building/Twitter)

The iconic Empire State Building was lit up in orange to celebrate the festival of lights, making Diwali special for people in New York.

Joining hands with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of tri-state area of New York , New Jersey and Connecticut – the iconic landmark commemorated the special Hindu festival, which is celebrated by Indians with full fervour around the globe.

The high-rise building shared the photo of its illuminated structure in orange hues on all its social media handles, and got desi folks on the internet very excited, as the image was shared by multiple accounts.

However, this is not the first time that the iconic landmark was lit up to celebrate Diwali. This is the third year the iconic landmark turned orange for Diwali, a ritual that began in 2018.

In August too the iconic building was lit up with the Indian tricolour to mark Independence Day.

