Happy Diwali 2019: Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Deepavali

This is not the first time that the iconic landmark was lit up to celebrate Diwali. Last year too, for the first time, the building was lit up with bright orange lights to mark the festival of Diwali.

Like last year, this year too the iconic landmark turned orange to celebrate Diwali. (Source: Empire State Building/ Twitter)

Diwali is celebrated with much fanfare by Indians not just in the country but across the world too. To celebrate the festival of lights, one of the most prominent skyscrapers in the world — the Empire State Building in New York — was lit up to mark the occasion.

The landmark monument was lit up in orange hues on the auspicious day of Diwali, a day celebrated to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Ram and his wife after 14 years of exile.

In association with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the skyscraper was doused in festive colours.

Hindi Medium’sSuit Suit Karda‘ fame singer-songwriter Arjun participated in the event to light the ceremonial lamp.

