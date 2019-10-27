Happy Diwali 2019: Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Deepavali

Diwali is celebrated with much fanfare by Indians not just in the country but across the world too. To celebrate the festival of lights, one of the most prominent skyscrapers in the world — the Empire State Building in New York — was lit up to mark the occasion.

The landmark monument was lit up in orange hues on the auspicious day of Diwali, a day celebrated to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Ram and his wife after 14 years of exile.

In association with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the skyscraper was doused in festive colours.

What better way to celebrate #Diwali—the festival of lights-than with some lights of our own! Together with @FIANYNJCTorg, we’ll be shining in orange tonight to celebrate. #MyDiwaliESBPhoto 📷: brunoboni/IG pic.twitter.com/gX1PE3ugg8 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 26, 2019

Hindi Medium’s ‘Suit Suit Karda‘ fame singer-songwriter Arjun participated in the event to light the ceremonial lamp.

Singer & songwriter @ArjunArtist popped by our tower today to ceremoniously turn us orange ahead of tomorrow night’s #Diwali lighting with @FIANYNJCTorg! pic.twitter.com/lbvyhHrY2S — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 25, 2019

This is not the first time that the iconic landmark was lit up to celebrate Diwali. Last year too, for the first time, the building was lit up with bright orange lights to mark the festival of Diwali.