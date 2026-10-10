‘Happiness is sky-high’: Hungarian free diver Zsófia Törőcsik sets world record with 350-foot dive

Zsófia Törőcsik, a Hungarian free diver, has made headlines for setting a world record with a 350-foot dive at the 2026 World Apnea Depth Championships. She secured the world title in free immersion. However, Törőcsik’s new record is pending ratification.

The viral video shows her completing her 108-m dive in four minutes and celebrating the moment by throwing the retrieved depth tag high into the air.

Beating her own August record of 107 m, Törőcsik emerged as the record holder again after the women’s Free Immersion (FIM) world record changed five times this year.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Divernet.com interviewed the free diver, where she remarked, “My happiness was sky-high today,” and later reflected: “Every time you defeat yourself, it brings you closer to that voice in your head that finally says: yes, you are indeed capable of it.”

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The free diver beat her rival Natalia Zharkova of Ukraine to the FIM world record by 5m on the day. The two women had a neck-and-neck competition throughout 2026 in the demanding discipline, with Zharkova holding the record for just over two months this summer.

Free immersion is a discipline in which divers pull themselves along a rope without using fins.

Reactions to the video uploaded by The Washington Post were equally heartwarming. One user remarked, “Oh wow. So proud of her and my little country. ❤️🤍💚”

A second user said, “Unreal! Congrats on being awesome!” while another user commented on the intricacy of the free diving sport, remarking that, “Have you ever watched a documentary about free diving? It’s really unbelievable.”