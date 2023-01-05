scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Handcuffed prisoner fails to escape from police vehicle. Watch video

The botched getaway took place in California while the man was being transported from the North County Correctional Facility to a hospital for treatment

handcuffed prisoner try to escape, jail inmate try to flee from police car, prisoner escape, indian expressThe clip captured from a vehicle halted behind the police vehicle shows the man emerging from the window.
A dramatic video capturing a handcuffed prisoner’s desperate attempt to escape from a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle has surfaced online. The man kicks out the window of the vehicle, squirms his way out and falls on the road. However, a cop foils his attempt to flee on New Year’s Eve in California.

The clip captured from a vehicle halted behind the police vehicle shows the man emerging from the window. He pushes hard and falls down on the road after the door opens. A cop is seen swiftly coming out and catching hold of the man who attempts to crawl on the road.

Several people mocked the man for his failed escape bid. A user commented on BBC’s Instagram post, “Trial and error”. Another user wrote, “How far did he think he was gonna get hahah.” A third user commented, “Dude… what was your plan here?”

The botched getaway happened while the man was being transported from the North County Correctional Facility to a hospital for treatment. Authorities were quoted as saying by KTLA that deputies pulled the vehicle over and struggled to gain control of the inmate. The report also said that a Good Samaritan also halted to help the police capture the man. The inmate was later transported to the hospital.

In 2019, a Brazilian gang leader’s bid to escape from prison dressed as his daughter had grabbed attention online. He made the attempt while his daughter visited him behind bars and walked out through the door instead of her. However, the drug lord Clauvino da Silva failed to hide his nervousness and police officials caught him red-handed. He was planning to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the Gericino prison.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:01 IST
