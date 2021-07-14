Quite a handful: The latest nail art trend to set the internet abuzz is ‘hand nail art’

While the trend has turned quite a few heads on the internet, the reactions are mixed.

If you want to jazz up your nails, French tips, gel nail polishes, and glitter extensions are some popular nail art trends. And then there are quite a few bizarre and quirky trends, which stand out from the crowd. After aquarium and onion nail art, the latest such trend to set the internet abuzz is the ‘hand nail art’.

Shared by ILYSM Nails on their Instagram handle, the trends involves creating a miniature version of a hand on one’s fingernail. The hand has its own set of nail extensions and rings on it.

The Instagram handle has also put up suggestions for a name for the trend and currently ‘Handgela,’, ‘Thumbelina’ and ‘Handrew’ seem to be leading the race.

While the trend has turned quite a few heads on the internet, the reactions are mixed. Take a look at some here:

Back in 2019, a video of nail art showing the delivery of a baby had left people flabbergasted.