Watch: Adorable hamster fits nine baby carrots in its cheeks

Hamsters are often seen as unassuming rodents with adorable features, but they are also fascinating creatures with an uncanny ability to store a large amount of food inside their mouth.

Now a video demonstrating this hamster superpower is going viral on Twitter. The undated clip, posted online by Twitter user Barrufet del temps (@MeteoBarrufet), shows a small hamster fitting as many as nine baby carrots in its cheeks. The video has gathered over 1.8 million views on Twitter.

Hamsters have unique, stretchy cheeks that can be used to store food and carry bedding, as demonstrated in this video.pic.twitter.com/weifxDuhNv — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 30, 2022

This ability to store food in its mouth comes naturally to hamsters as part of their survival strategy which helps them collect and store food in the wild to be consumed later. Their cheeks do not salivate when they fit food within their jowls. This helps them keep the food dry and it also lasts longer as the hamster takes it to a safe hiding place. Even pet hamsters exhibit such behaviour and often keep extra food hidden in their cages, purely out of instinct.

Kangaroo: I have so much storage space ! Hamster: Amateur. — Lord Belou (@BelouLord) October 30, 2022

My son had a hamster when he was a kid. He gave Houdini 220 Cheerios and the hamster socked away every last one in those cheek pouches. — Sara Bee (@robertschoenbo1) October 30, 2022

Saw this once in a documentary and also said that when they do that they will not salivate so by the time they get the food where they are going it will be dry and not be wet and rot. — C S (@clarksville999) October 30, 2022

He struggled a bit with that big one at the end! 🐹🥕 — Maria (@PickeringMaz) October 30, 2022

I was talking to the screen saying “I don’t think that one’s gonna fit there bud” but he made it fit! — Sean Meyers 18+ (@Mindoor420) October 30, 2022

😉If a human could store food in their jowls like that and yet fill their stomachs too, imagine the cost of a buffet meal!👀 If the business is not vigilant,🧐 they would be eaten out of a business. — Iona Boyd Carpenter/ IN CARE OF JAMES BOYD- (DAD) (@IonaCarpenter14) October 31, 2022

