scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Watch: Adorable hamster fits nine baby carrots in its cheeks

The little rodents have a unique ability to store large amounts of food in their mouths which helps them to save more and stash it away for later consumption.

Hamster fits nine baby carrots within cheeks, pet hamster fitting carrots in its cheeks, Viral hamster video, interesting animal videos viral, funny hamster video, indian expressLike many animals, even pet hamsters do not let go of their natural behaviour and often keep extra food hidden in their cages, not out of need but out of pure instinct that comes ingrained in them.

Hamsters are often seen as unassuming rodents with adorable features, but they are also fascinating creatures with an uncanny ability to store a large amount of food inside their mouth.

Now a video demonstrating this hamster superpower is going viral on Twitter. The undated clip, posted online by Twitter user Barrufet del temps (@MeteoBarrufet), shows a small hamster fitting as many as nine baby carrots in its cheeks. The video has gathered over 1.8 million views on Twitter.

This ability to store food in its mouth comes naturally to hamsters as part of their survival strategy which helps them collect and store food in the wild to be consumed later. Their cheeks do not salivate when they fit food within their jowls. This helps them keep the food dry and it also lasts longer as the hamster takes it to a safe hiding place. Even pet hamsters exhibit such behaviour and often keep extra food hidden in their cages, purely out of instinct.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “😉If a human could store food in their jowls like that and yet fill their stomachs too, imagine the cost of a buffet meal!👀 If the business is not vigilant,🧐 they would be eaten out of a business.”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

Another person said, “I was talking to the screen saying ‘I don’t think that one’s gonna fit there bud’ but he made it fit!”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:03:46 pm
Next Story

Consider situation, grant permission for RSS rally: DGP

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement