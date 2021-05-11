Halo, the watermelon smile dog behind ‘Thoughts of Dog’ Twitter page pass away

Followers and Dog lovers from all over the world took to social media with their condolences.

Halo, the iconic dog behind the watermelon profile picture of the Twitter page ‘Thoughts of Dog’, has passed away, the page revealed on May 10. “Halo passed away last week at the age of nine. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn’t suffer for a moment,” the statement released on Twitter read.

rest easy Halo pic.twitter.com/9VruTpJsxO — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) May 10, 2021

Followers and dog lovers from all over the world took to social media with their condolences. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Sleep well, sweet pup. Thank you for being such an adorable mascot for this account. I’m sure there’s plenty of watermelon on the other side of the rainbow bridge. ❤️ — Sebastian (@possum_boi_seb) May 10, 2021

“It’s okay to cry over a good dog every once in a while” Oh good because 😭 — Riley John Gibbs 🇺🇸 (@RileyJohnGibbs) May 10, 2021

Truly sorrowing in the loss of this sweet girl. Her image is indelibly linked to your words that perfectly captured the feelings of everyone ever blessed to walk alongside a dog. Deepest sympathy to Halo’s family.🐾 pic.twitter.com/ugH2mlCsR2 — BeaglesResist, House of Pfizer (@BeaglesResist) May 11, 2021

All dogs go to heaven. Rest easy sweet Halo. ❤️ 🙏🏻 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F7daT76I2z — Sophie The Disgruntled Pelican🌴🦩🏖🌞🏝😎 (@SophiaMaria2019) May 10, 2021

Thinking of Halo today, RIP pic.twitter.com/J12kRZILpj — Ashley Christian (@AshleySchallock) May 10, 2021

she protec, she was the best, she was peacefully laid to ʳᵉˢᵗ pic.twitter.com/BKD5FpV7kE — ᴘᴀᴠɢᴏᴅ 🐶 (@PAVGOD) May 10, 2021

To Thoughts of Dog and especially to Halo’s loving family, Thank you for sharing Halo’s beautiful spirit with us. 💕🐾💕 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png As with all the good dogs, and they are all good dogs, Halo will live on in our hearts and in our memories, radiating joy and love. Unconditional love. — mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) May 10, 2021

According to the statement, Halo became the mascot for the Twitter page when its owners submitted and featured her photographs on ‘WeRateDogs’, a Twitter page back in 2016. The picture featured Halo with a beaming smile on her face and holding a watermelon piece in her mouth.

The page also said that with the permission of the owners, Halo will continue to be the face of the page and hopes to continue capturing the essence of dogs in the content they put up. Concluding the statement, the Twitter page said, “Remember, it is okay to cry over a good dog every once in a while.”