scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

Halo, the watermelon smile dog behind ‘Thoughts of Dog’ Twitter page pass away

The picture, featured Halo with a beaming smile on her face and holding a watermelon piece in her mouth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 1:12:24 pm
Halo, watermelon smile dog passes away, watermelon smile dog Twitter, Dog with watermelon piece in mouth, WeRateDogs Twitter page, Thoughts of Dog Twitter page, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsFollowers and Dog lovers from all over the world took to social media with their condolences.

Halo, the iconic dog behind the watermelon profile picture of the Twitter page ‘Thoughts of Dog’, has passed away, the page revealed on May 10. “Halo passed away last week at the age of nine. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn’t suffer for a moment,” the statement released on Twitter read.

Followers and dog lovers from all over the world took to social media with their condolences. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to the statement, Halo became the mascot for the Twitter page when its owners submitted and featured her photographs on ‘WeRateDogs’, a Twitter page back in 2016. The picture featured Halo with a beaming smile on her face and holding a watermelon piece in her mouth.

The page also said that with the permission of the owners, Halo will continue to be the face of the page and hopes to continue capturing the essence of dogs in the content they put up. Concluding the statement, the Twitter page said, “Remember, it is okay to cry over a good dog every once in a while.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x