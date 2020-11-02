Neighbourhood kids unite to give Halloween surprise to Atlanta girl diagnosed with cancer

"I can't stop crying. If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you're wrong," began a post shared by Courtney Thomas (Source: Pixabay.com)

Besides quirky and elaborate costumes, the best part of Halloween for children is the ritual of ‘Trick or Treat’ where they hop from house to house gathering an assortment of sweets and candies. However, when a little girl Georgia was not able to participate in the festivities as she was suffering from cancer, neighbouring children made sure she got enough candies for the spooky season.

“I can’t stop crying. If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong,” began a post shared by Courtney Thomas, the girl’s mother. Along with the post, which has now gone viral, the Atlanta resident shared a picture of a sign they had put outside their home, apologising for not handing out candies.

“Cool Costume! Sorry, no candy. A child with cancer,” read the handwritten sign. “Have fun! See you next year!” However, on seeing children dropping candies for the little girl, Thomas said she felt overwhelmed.

“The sole purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn’t run to our door and be disappointed (our neighbourhood usually gets 300-400 kids). I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign. T.j. Thomas and I just went outside and found this,” read the post.

Moved by the heartfelt gesture, Thomas called it the “best candy night” and thanked all those who showed so much love and kindness. It did not take long for the post to go viral and spread happiness among netizens.

