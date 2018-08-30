Halle Berry spots herself on the wall of Prince Harry’s dorm room and Tweeple can’t stop gushing

Who doesn’t have a crush on Halle Berry, right? (Source: File photo) Who doesn’t have a crush on Halle Berry, right? (Source: File photo)

A series of old photos from Prince Harry’s days at Eton College is doing rounds on the Internet, yet again. The series of candid pictures taken in his dorm room and in the campus portrayed his life when he was learning art, playing cricket and rugby. While netizens gushed seeing his throwback photos in which he is seen doing everyday chores like polishing boots and toasting a bread, one photo of his room is going viral.

There was a picture pinned on the wall decor that got everyone talking, including Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry. It was a cut-out of the star right at the centre, and it caught Berry’s attention.

Referencing Missy Elliott’s iconic “Work It” line about a “Halle Berry poster”, she tagged Elliott and wrote, “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!”

Tweeple loved Berry’s response to the photo and many said it’s not surprising if the young prince had a crush on the talented actor just like many teenagers of his age.

I don’t think there’s a former teenage boy that didn’t have you on their wall x — Martyn Vincent (@BadWilf) August 30, 2018

O prince definitely got a type😆😂💯❤ pic.twitter.com/nR1WP9h3hl — LanaStoneeChubb (@lanastonee22) August 30, 2018

As a fan of the swirl myself, I approve this. 👍 — Robert Arquette (@ArquetteRobert) August 30, 2018

I thought the same thing. Also resembles when she was a Bond girl. — Lisa Guerrero (@guerrero_lisa) August 30, 2018

That’s just awesome! — Maria Villanueva (@mariamouse31) August 29, 2018

In fairness, who doesn’t have a crush on Halle Berry? Being a native Buckeye just makes her even more awesome. — Commodore Robert Scott, U.S. Space Force (@NotMattBrodrick) August 30, 2018

Haaaaa well she is a very beautiful woman so can’t fault the poster haaa — Ivan the VEGAN © (@ivanvegan_sup) August 30, 2018

Now that’s the cutest tweet I read in days 😃 — Kate O’Riley Cosplay (@KateOCosplay) August 30, 2018

Well dang Halle can you blame the guy? Hell I want the damn poster now! You have always been a beauty and Prince Harry has impeccable taste! God bless! — Jai 🦋 🌊 ✝️ 🙏🏼 (@JaiW69) August 29, 2018

Damn, even royalty had HALLEBERRYLUJAH FEVER — Nathan D Ndlovu (@Nate_Esq) August 29, 2018

Prince Harry, the most relatable of the royal family has always recognized great women. :) — backmedias (@backmedias) August 29, 2018

The fact that @halleberry was Prince Harry’s high school crush just proves my theory that the @ralphandrusso dress Meghan Markle wore for her engagement photos was an intentional nod to Halle’s 2002 Oscars @ElieSaabWorld dress. #princeharry #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/C033bU5rDC — Hanna Thomas (@hannathomas) August 30, 2018

