Thursday, August 30, 2018
Halle Berry spots herself on the wall of Prince Harry’s dorm room and Tweeple can’t stop gushing

Photos of Prince Harry during his teenage years while he was studying at Eton college are doing arounds again. And one photo of his high-school dorm room has got everyone talking including Halle Berry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 2:49:32 pm
harry berry, prince harry, prince harry old photos, prince harry college dorm photo, harry berry pince harry room photo, viral news, funny news, trending news, indian express Who doesn’t have a crush on Halle Berry, right? (Source: File photo)

A series of old photos from Prince Harry’s days at Eton College is doing rounds on the Internet, yet again. The series of candid pictures taken in his dorm room and in the campus portrayed his life when he was learning art, playing cricket and rugby. While netizens gushed seeing his throwback photos in which he is seen doing everyday chores like polishing boots and toasting a bread, one photo of his room is going viral.

There was a picture pinned on the wall decor that got everyone talking, including Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry. It was a cut-out of the star right at the centre, and it caught Berry’s attention.

Referencing Missy Elliott’s iconic “Work It” line about a “Halle Berry poster”, she tagged Elliott and wrote, “Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!”

Tweeple loved Berry’s response to the photo and many said it’s not surprising if the young prince had a crush on the talented actor just like many teenagers of his age.

