Watch: Hailstorm interrupts Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy

In a star-studded event, Dolce & Gabbana recently hosted their latest fashion show in Italy. However, as the models walked down the ramp, celebrities, influencers and designers had to run for cover due to a hailstorm. Videos of the “apocalyptical” scene are going viral, with netizens poking fun at the designers and the brand.

In a livestream of the event, models were seen walking down luxury brand’s Alta Sartoria runway. While they kept their cool, there was chaos among the guests as marble-sized hail stones fell from the grey skies.

From Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel, Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren to Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott, several guests were seen pulling out their umbrellas while others turned their cushion seats into makeshift shields.

According to Vogue, the Dolce & Gabbana team moved their show in Venice forward by an hour due to the bad weather. However, it wasn’t of much help.

Even the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, walked down the mirrored ramp on the waters holding their hands over their heads for protection. (Watch the moment 12:28 onwards)

The models, on the other hand, seemed unbothered by the rain and showed their professionalism by continuing the show without missing a beat. The luxury brand later shared a snippet of the models enjoying the rain.