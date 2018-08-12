‘Habibi do you love me’: #KikiChallenge-inspired parody video slammed for its sexism

The song also includes lyrics “Look Afghanis really love Hijabis. Sisters looks so pretty, when they wrap their Abayas.” (Screengrab: Dawood Savage/Youtube) The song also includes lyrics “Look Afghanis really love Hijabis. Sisters looks so pretty, when they wrap their Abayas.” (Screengrab: Dawood Savage/Youtube)

In the latest rip-off to the now-viral Kiki Challenge, an Afghan comedian is being slammed for his sexist take on the dance challenge. Dawood Savage, a comedian who calls himself as “Muslim Drake” released his version of the Kiki Challenge called “Habibi do you love me.” The video is being slammed for stereotyping women as someone who does household chores.

In the parody, four men dressed in traditional attires seek to marry Aisha, Fatima and Khadija. He also hopes to find a woman who is “acceptable”, “can cook” and “recite the Quran.” The parody starts with “Daddy wanted me to get married. I can have four wifeys.”

The video that went viral on social media faced a backlash from users who slammed the comedian over sexism and misrepresentation of Islam. While one of the Facebook users called it a “male chauvinist song,” another called it a “mockery of religion and marriage.” The song also includes lyrics “Look Afghanis really love Hijabis. Sisters looks so pretty when they wrap their Abayas.”

The Kiki Challenge is based on Drake’s song “In My Feelings” and shows participants jumping out of a movie vehicle and dancing to the song. The US comedian Shoker is believed to be the inventor of this challenge.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd