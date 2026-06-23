Haaland, Norway join viral ‘Viking row’ celebration after Senegal win; watch

Erling Haaland, who scored again in Norway’s victory, revealed that the team had discussed joining the supporters before the game.

Norway marked their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage in memorable fashion on Monday, with players and supporters coming together for a unique post-match celebration after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal. The win secured their place in the Round of 32, ending a 28-year wait for progression at the tournament.

With the final whistle confirming qualification, Norwegian players and coaching staff gathered in front of their supporters at New Jersey Stadium and joined them in the traditional “Viking row” chant. The celebration, with the team sitting in formation and moving in unison to the beat of a drum, created one of the most striking scenes of the World Cup so far.