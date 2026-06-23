Haaland, Norway join viral ‘Viking row’ celebration after Senegal win; watch

Norway marked their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage in memorable fashion on Monday, with players and supporters coming together for a unique post-match celebration after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal. The win secured their place in the Round of 32, ending a 28-year wait for progression at the tournament.
With the final whistle confirming qualification, Norwegian players and coaching staff gathered in front of their supporters at New Jersey Stadium and joined them in the traditional “Viking row” chant. The celebration, with the team sitting in formation and moving in unison to the beat of a drum, created one of the most striking scenes of the World Cup so far.
The chant has become a signature feature of Norway’s fan culture during the tournament, with supporters performing it at matches and across host cities, including Boston and New York. Inspired by the spirit of Iceland’s famous “Viking clap” from Euro 2016, the row mimics the motion of rowing a Viking longboat.
🇳🇴 Norway celebrating after their win vs Senegal 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/J5yO7LQnmm
— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 23, 2026
Erling Haaland, who scored again in Norway’s victory, revealed that the team had discussed joining the supporters before the game.
“I saw it online; it’s gone completely viral,” Haaland told Fox Sports. “Martin [Ødegaard] asked me before the game: ‘Do you think we should join in?’ I said, ‘If we win, let’s do it, why not?'”
True to his word, Haaland, his teammates, and head coach Ståle Solbakken headed straight towards the Norway section after the match and took part in the celebration.
Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media, drawing praise from football fans around the world. An X user wrote, “What is celebration and how to celebrate learn from FIFA World Cup winner teams have you ever seen cricket World Cup winner team celebrations they only produce pollution in environment.”
Another commented, “Norway fans are carrying this World Cup atmosphere.” A third wrote, “This is a fascinating sight. How i wish i was at the stadium to witness this.”
“Genuinely, among the most fun to watch sides at this WC, a strong team with well covered bases, fantastic fanbase and pure entertainment. Love em!” another comment read.