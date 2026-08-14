3 failed H-1B attempts, $13,000 legal fees: How a Mumbai man won a US visa

For many Indians hoping to build a career in the US, the H-1B lottery can become a frustrating roadblock. Sohan Sethi, a data analytics and AI professional, was rejected three times, forcing him to look for another way to stay in the country.

Sethi, 29, who grew up in Mumbai, eventually turned to the O-1 visa, which is designed for people who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 is not decided through a lottery.

In an article for Business Insider, Sethi described how he moved from India to the US, built his career, and eventually put together a 700-page application to secure his future there. Sethi earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Mumbai and worked as a business analyst for about 18 months while saving money and preparing for graduate school.

“It took almost three years for me to get to the US. While working full-time, I prepared for my GRE, gathered recommendation letters, and applied to several universities,” he shared.

A dream come true

His efforts eventually paid off when he was admitted to the University of Illinois Chicago. He arrived in the city in January 2022, shortly before turning 25. “Twenty days later, on my 25th birthday, I stood in the exact same spot that had been my wallpaper,” Sethi recalled, referring to the Chicago skyline photo that had inspired him while preparing for his move.

After completing his master’s degree in May 2023, Sethi joined a healthcare company as a senior business analyst. Around 18 months later, he became a manager of analytics and reporting. “Professionally, things were moving in the right direction,” he said.

His immigration situation, however, remained unsettled. Sethi entered the H-1B lottery three times but was unsuccessful each time. He said after receiving his second rejection in April 2025, he “started preparing for the O-1 visa in June 2025, almost a year before my OPT was due to expire”.

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Over the next several months, Sethi worked with an immigration lawyer to strengthen his case and document his professional achievements. His application included evidence such as media coverage, awards, scholarly publications, industry judging experience, and recommendation letters. The preparation turned into a substantial undertaking.

“By February 2026, my lawyers and I had organized more than 700 pages of supporting evidence. I spent about $13,000 on lawyer fees,” he said.

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Looking at uncertain future

Even as he worked on the O-1 application, Sethi had one final H-1B attempt remaining. That, too, ended in rejection in March 2026. With his STEM OPT scheduled to expire on July 5, he had roughly 100 days to find another solution.

He filed his O-1 petition in April, but the uncertainty did not end there. The US authorities sent him a Request for Evidence, asking for additional documentation. Sethi said the waiting period that followed was particularly stressful.

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“During that time, I started thinking about other possibilities. I know people who have gone back to their home countries, pursued a second master’s degree, or moved to places like Canada or the United Kingdom. I considered those options too, but I couldn’t find another country where I felt I could build the same career,” he said.

Eventually, the email he had been waiting for arrived. “I was sitting at the desk in my Chicago apartment, anxiously refreshing my email,” Sethi recalled. His lawyer’s message began with one word: “Congratulations.”

The news meant that after three failed H-1B lottery attempts, his O-1 petition had been approved. Sethi’s first calls were to his mother and brother in India. Seeing their reaction over a video call, he said, made the months of uncertainty and effort feel worthwhile.

He now manages a team of analysts working in healthcare data and analytics. Alongside his job, he has been documenting his immigration experience on LinkedIn and sharing advice about finding work, life as an international student and preparing for the O-1 route. “The only intent behind that was to be there for someone in the way I wish someone had been there for me,” he wrote.

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“For now, my focus is on making the most of the next three years in the United States,” he said.