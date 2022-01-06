Dubai hotel breaks world record, erects pyramid made of 54,740 drinking glasses

The Palm Hotels and winery Moet and Chandon in Dubai entered the New Year by breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for erecting the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid made with 54,740 glasses on December 30, 2021. The record to break was 50,116 glasses.

The photographs of the towering structure was shared on Instagram by Atlantis, The Palm. With glasses stacked one on the top of the other, the pyramid looks stunning in the glitzy photos shared online. They also shared the video of a GWR official handing over the certificate.

See the photos:

“The record to beat is 50,116 glasses. So with a total of 54,740 glasses by Atlantis, The Palm Limited has achieved it,” the GWR official is heard saying in the video.

“It was a freestanding three-sided solid Pyramid made complete from commercially-available drinking glasses. Each of the three pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in),” Guiness World Record confirmed on their website.

“All eyes were fixed on this towering structure as we officially broke the Guinness World Record for “Largest Drinking Glass Pyramid” in partnership with @moetchandon and Luuk Broos events. It took 54,740 glass coupes and over 55 man-hours to create this 8.23 metre high tower,” Atlantis, The Palm wrote on Instagram.

“Following what has been a challenging year for us all, it’s a pleasure to stand here today toasting to the dawn of 2022,” Timothy Kelly, the executive vice-president and managing director of Atlantis Resorts and Residences said in a statement as quoted by Travel and Leisure.

“The champagne tower is traditionally a beacon of greatness and generosity and we’d like to toast to a new year filled with both in abundance,” Kelly added.