‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi

Vikash Ramkisoon, a minister of Guyana, South America, stunned the Internet with his fluent Hindi during a session in the National Assembly. Ramkisoon was responding to an MP who questioned his understanding of the language and Indian heritage.

After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member. The minister said he was ready to debate on any topic, at any place, chosen by the Opposition, adding that the debate could be telecast on any TV channel and would be entirely in Hindi.

“Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga bina kagaz dekhey (They decide the topic, I will respond without using a paper),” he said, adding that he would speak freely and confidently in Hindi.