‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi

Vikash Ramkisoon, a minister of Guyana, South America, stunned the Internet with his fluent Hindi during a session in the National Assembly. Ramkisoon was responding to an MP who questioned his understanding of the language and Indian heritage.
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member. The minister said he was ready to debate on any topic, at any place, chosen by the Opposition, adding that the debate could be telecast on any TV channel and would be entirely in Hindi.
“Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga bina kagaz dekhey (They decide the topic, I will respond without using a paper),” he said, adding that he would speak freely and confidently in Hindi.
Watch the viral video here:
From Guyana Parliament:
After the Opposition questioned the Hindi-speaking ability of MP Vikash Ramkissoon, he responded in the language. He said, "Vishay woh tay karein, main bina kagaz dikhaye"
— ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) February 10, 2026
The video has since gone viral, prompting a range of reactions. Sharing it, an X user wrote, “Tulsidas, Awadhi, Hindi, Sanskrit & Indian Civilization. Guyana minister Vikash Ramkisoon tears into opposition over his Hindi speaking ability.”
“His confident response silenced critics & highlighted the vibrant Indian heritage thriving in Caribbean politics. A powerful reminder that language bridges continents & preserves identity across generations,” another user reacted.
“What a time to be alive! When Marathi manus, Kannadigas and Tamilians are taking jibes at Hindi speaking population; Guyanese minister Vikash Ramkisson speaks about his Hindi fluency in the parliament,” a third user reacted.
Ramkissoon was appointed minister within the Ministry of Agriculture on September 13, 2025. Before his political career, he served as branch manager at Demerara Bank Limited. According to the Guyana government’s official website, his leadership focuses on strengthening food security, advancing sustainable agricultural practices, and supporting initiatives that improve livelihoods for farmers and rural communities.
