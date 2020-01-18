An exchange between a guest and hotel staffer over a mouse has netizens in splits

The man’s conversation is going viral and people can’t stop laughing at his referencing. The man’s conversation is going viral and people can’t stop laughing at his referencing.

Not knowing the language well when visiting a foreign country can be little difficult to communicate and more often then not, people improvise to get through. One such improvisation has started a laughing riot online, after a visitor tried to complaint at a hotel’s front desk about a mouse and relied on the most common cartoon references — Tom & Jerry. Now, the conversation has taken social media by storm.

The man, staying at Hotel Intercontinental in Britain’s London Park Lane, called the front desk after spotting a rodent in his room. Letting the hotel staff know that his “English is not good”, he asked if they knew about the popular cartoon show only to add, “Jerry is here in my room”.

Baffled by the information and how he described it, the person at reception desk confirmed if he understood correctly. The guest then takes the conversation a level further and while requesting assistance said, “When you come here, bring Tom with you”. To which the the staff very calmly responded, “But we don’t have Tom in the hotel”.

This Arab guy calls the hotel reception to complain about a mouse in his room. Listen to how he describes the situation 💀💀💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/feObtAj9Bp — Arab Brincess (@Ella_7991) January 17, 2020

It’s not know when exactly the incident took place, but the undated conversation has left Twitterati in splits. The video has got over 3.5 million views in less than 24 hours and has spread on other social media platforms as well.

While most shared Tom & Jerry memes to join in the conversation, others couldn’t decided what was funnier, the guest’s way of complaining or the staff’s cool demeanor.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂jerry is here in my room. Bring tom with you. We dont have tom sorry. — 🚩zahra hp 🚩 (@zh18986364) January 17, 2020

“Bring Tom with you” Tom when he gets that call on his day off: pic.twitter.com/RxQbWAqRad — 🇭🇳 the nastiness is extraordinary 🇭🇳 (@CoquitoMami) January 17, 2020

how was the british man so chill like i would’ve choked laughing — al ☄︎ (@waspsandbees) January 17, 2020

“We don’t have a tom in the hotel” IM DYING 💀💀💀💀😂😂 — Arya 🇮🇷 (@AryJaey) January 17, 2020

The fact that the man on the the other end says “we don’t have Tom here” instead of saying “a cat” killed me 😂😂 — 🇬🇩 J.Rodrigues 🇵🇹 (@JayJonesR) January 17, 2020

Tom getting the call from the hotel to catch Jerry 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/92BbTsvG0s — 🐝🐝QueenB🐝🐝 (@artemis_ari) January 18, 2020

Tom before the mission and Tom after the mission. pic.twitter.com/gU0WXc89FT — P®O|iFi© W®iT€®. (@Sharpchess) January 18, 2020

Jerry in the corner of the room watching the man call the front desk knowing he’s untouchable pic.twitter.com/PIxdvCs6zz — 𝕶𝖎𝖗𝖇𝖘 (@BasedKirby) January 17, 2020

